"Tears in my eyes, so proud, still can’t believe that this season was real, like WTF" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek ending her year with WTA Finals SF loss to Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek's extraordinary season came to an end a match earlier than she would have liked as Aryna Sabalenka beat her 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in the semifinals of the year-end championships on Sunday.

Although the two-hour and seven-minute clash went into the deciding set, the 24-year-old Belarusian won comfortably, setting up a final showdown with Caroline Garcia. While the World No. 1 Swiatek managed to break her opponent only four times, seventh-ranked Sabalenka converted six out of 13 break points and finished with 12 aces, compared to just one from the Pole.

The semifinal loss meant that Swiatek's phenomenal year was over. Her achievements from the season include a win-loss record of 67-9, eight singles titles (two Grand Slams, four WTA 1000 events, and two WTA 500 tournaments), a 37-match win streak, and dishing out 22 bagels. She ended the season with 11,085 ranking points

Fans wanted to see the 21-year-old win the WTA Finals, but were content with all that she has accomplished this season, and hoped for her to continue her dominance next year.

"Congratulations Iga, what an amazing season! I hope you’ll enjoy lots of rest, books, music, tiramisu and reflect on these amazing few months and come back fresh and hungry for more! You’re an inspiration to many, including me! Congratulations to your team, too," a fan tweeted.

Magda @_Magdus_ @WTA @iga_swiatek Congratulations Iga, what an amazing season! I hope you’ll enjoy lots of rest, books, music, tiramisu and reflect on this amazing few months and come back fresh and hungry for more! You’re an inspiration to many, including me! Congratulations to your team, too! @WTA @iga_swiatek Congratulations Iga, what an amazing season! I hope you’ll enjoy lots of rest, books, music, tiramisu and reflect on this amazing few months and come back fresh and hungry for more! You’re an inspiration to many, including me! Congratulations to your team, too! ❤️💪

"We don't care about this match, we care about the whole season. Iga, you were absolutely phenomenal, it was a pleasure watching you. In my dreams I wouldn't imagine such a fantastic season and I'm so grateful for that. Thank you @iga_swiatek, thank you iganators," a user wrote.

madzia @ciemnachmurka we don't care about this match, we care about the whole season. iga, you were absolutely phenomenal, it was a pleasure watching you. in my dreams i wouldn't imagine such a fantastic season and i'm so grateful for that. thank you @iga_swiatek , thank you iganators we don't care about this match, we care about the whole season. iga, you were absolutely phenomenal, it was a pleasure watching you. in my dreams i wouldn't imagine such a fantastic season and i'm so grateful for that. thank you @iga_swiatek, thank you iganators❤️ https://t.co/Q3ZrHyjUVA

"It’s hard to be sad after the season Iga has had, but I’m even more excited for her to get some much needed rest and time off before she shakes the tour up again next season," another tweet read.

NaomIga @Bey_Swiatek It’s hard to be sad after the season Iga has had, but I’m even more excited for her to get some much needed rest and time off before she shakes the tour up again next season. It’s hard to be sad after the season Iga has had, but I’m even more excited for her to get some much needed rest and time off before she shakes the tour up again next season. https://t.co/P41t42lEVA

Here are some more fan reactions:

Sarah | Iga Świątek #12InFortWorth @whomstissarah WTA Insider @WTA_insider World No.1 Iga Swiatek finishes one of the best seasons of the century with a 67-9 record, capturing 8 titles including 2 Slams, 4 WTA 1000s, running of a century-best 37-match win streak, and going 15-2 against the Top 10. World No.1 Iga Swiatek finishes one of the best seasons of the century with a 67-9 record, capturing 8 titles including 2 Slams, 4 WTA 1000s, running of a century-best 37-match win streak, and going 15-2 against the Top 10. https://t.co/8zbfxcVD9d Tears in my eyes, so proud and still can’t believe that this entire season was REAL like wtf???????????????? Love her so much🤧🤧🤧🤧 twitter.com/wta_insider/st… Tears in my eyes, so proud and still can’t believe that this entire season was REAL like wtf???????????????? Love her so much🤧🤧🤧🤧 twitter.com/wta_insider/st…

Courtney Nguyen @FortyDeuceTwits iga swiatek's sheepish grin when she admitted she's happy this season is finally over was a mood that i could relate to lol



what a flippin season.



siri, play forever iga swiatek's sheepish grin when she admitted she's happy this season is finally over was a mood that i could relate to lolwhat a flippin season.siri, play forever

DG @Bestof5forever



Really saved the WTA from Barty’s retirement @josemorgado Yeah I hope she doesn’t beat herself up over the loss. Has had a ridiculous year.Really saved the WTA from Barty’s retirement @josemorgado Yeah I hope she doesn’t beat herself up over the loss. Has had a ridiculous year. Really saved the WTA from Barty’s retirement

Tom Jones 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @JomTones12 twitter.com/wta_insider/st… WTA Insider @WTA_insider World No.1 Iga Swiatek finishes one of the best seasons of the century with a 67-9 record, capturing 8 titles including 2 Slams, 4 WTA 1000s, running of a century-best 37-match win streak, and going 15-2 against the Top 10. World No.1 Iga Swiatek finishes one of the best seasons of the century with a 67-9 record, capturing 8 titles including 2 Slams, 4 WTA 1000s, running of a century-best 37-match win streak, and going 15-2 against the Top 10. https://t.co/8zbfxcVD9d This was my first full year following tennis and as an Iga fan. What a beautiful year it was. I’ve written about Iga a few times on my Substack. I’d like to do it once more to try capture how incredible it feels watching her play, at her best in this insane year. I love her. This was my first full year following tennis and as an Iga fan. What a beautiful year it was. I’ve written about Iga a few times on my Substack. I’d like to do it once more to try capture how incredible it feels watching her play, at her best in this insane year. I love her. ❤️❤️ twitter.com/wta_insider/st…

lucefan @lucefan all beyond proud. You more than deserve a nice vacation See you in 2023. Jazda! @WTA_insider Extraordinary season thank you for all the emotions throughout the year @iga_swiatek You made usall beyond proud. You more than deserve a nice vacation See you in 2023. Jazda! @WTA_insider Extraordinary season thank you for all the emotions throughout the year @iga_swiatek You made us 🇵🇱 all beyond proud. You more than deserve a nice vacation See you in 2023. Jazda!

agvta♑️ @siIverskyy 2 grand slams, 4 wta 1000s, 8 titles, 37 match win streak, 6030 points lead over world no. 2



iga świątek what a year!!!

thank you for all the fun 🤍 2 grand slams, 4 wta 1000s, 8 titles, 37 match win streak, 6030 points lead over world no. 2 iga świątek what a year!!! thank you for all the fun 🤍 https://t.co/A4pI3B0jS5

Adam Hemrom @HemromAdam @WTA @iga_swiatek And the best part is This machine has just started. And she'll only get better as time goes on. Kudos to Miss Iga and her team. What an amazing year @WTA @iga_swiatek And the best part is This machine has just started. And she'll only get better as time goes on. Kudos to Miss Iga and her team. What an amazing year 😘

"I felt like it's not my kind of game" - Iga Swiatek after WTA Finals SF loss

Iga Swiatek during a press conference after the match

Iga Swiatek lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the WTA Finals on Sunday, marking an end to her astonishing season. In a press conference following her three-set loss, the World No. 1 praised her opponent and stated that she was "playing too risky."

"Aryna just played better, you could see that. In the second set, I wanted to kind of overpower her, but in third, I felt like it's not my kind of game. I feel like I was playing too risky. And in third, she for sure used her chances and she served really well," Iga Swiatek said.

Poll : 0 votes