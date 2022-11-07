"Tears in my eyes, so proud, still can’t believe that this season was real, like WTF" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek ending her year with WTA Finals SF loss to Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek's extraordinary season came to an end a match earlier than she would have liked as Aryna Sabalenka beat her 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in the semifinals of the year-end championships on Sunday.
Although the two-hour and seven-minute clash went into the deciding set, the 24-year-old Belarusian won comfortably, setting up a final showdown with Caroline Garcia. While the World No. 1 Swiatek managed to break her opponent only four times, seventh-ranked Sabalenka converted six out of 13 break points and finished with 12 aces, compared to just one from the Pole.
The semifinal loss meant that Swiatek's phenomenal year was over. Her achievements from the season include a win-loss record of 67-9, eight singles titles (two Grand Slams, four WTA 1000 events, and two WTA 500 tournaments), a 37-match win streak, and dishing out 22 bagels. She ended the season with 11,085 ranking points
Fans wanted to see the 21-year-old win the WTA Finals, but were content with all that she has accomplished this season, and hoped for her to continue her dominance next year.
"Congratulations Iga, what an amazing season! I hope you’ll enjoy lots of rest, books, music, tiramisu and reflect on these amazing few months and come back fresh and hungry for more! You’re an inspiration to many, including me! Congratulations to your team, too," a fan tweeted.
"We don't care about this match, we care about the whole season. Iga, you were absolutely phenomenal, it was a pleasure watching you. In my dreams I wouldn't imagine such a fantastic season and I'm so grateful for that. Thank you @iga_swiatek, thank you iganators," a user wrote.
"It’s hard to be sad after the season Iga has had, but I’m even more excited for her to get some much needed rest and time off before she shakes the tour up again next season," another tweet read.
Here are some more fan reactions:
"I felt like it's not my kind of game" - Iga Swiatek after WTA Finals SF loss
Iga Swiatek lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the WTA Finals on Sunday, marking an end to her astonishing season. In a press conference following her three-set loss, the World No. 1 praised her opponent and stated that she was "playing too risky."
"Aryna just played better, you could see that. In the second set, I wanted to kind of overpower her, but in third, I felt like it's not my kind of game. I feel like I was playing too risky. And in third, she for sure used her chances and she served really well," Iga Swiatek said.