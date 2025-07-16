"I'd be more nervous than play the final" - Jannik Sinner & Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon Champions' dance draws interesting reactions from ex-American pros

Former American tennis pros, John Isner, Steve Johnson and Jack Sock discussed Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's dance at the Wimbledon Champions' Dinner held after the Men's Singles title match on July 13. The trio engaged in a hilarious conversation that involved discussing the nerves that go on before the dance among the champions.

The Champions' dance between the men's and women's singles winners was a tradition that faded away gradually due to changing venues in the late 70s. However, in 2015, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the final and made a special request to the officials to bring the tradition back, which was accepted. He then reintroduced the tradition with a dance with Serena Williams, to the Bee Gees.

On the latest episode of the Nothing Major Podcast, Johnson admitted that if he were in Sinner's or Swiatek's place, he would have been more nervous for the dance than the match.

"If I was in that position, I feel like I'd be more nervous to do that than play the final. If I was in their shoes, because the dancing portion would be out of my comfort level for sure. But I guess when you win Wimbledon, nobody really cares what you do after that," he said. [1:40 onwards]

Sock, who had won the Wimbledon doubles title twice in his career (2014, 2018), joked about a four-way dance for the doubles' champions.

"The two guys dance with the two women's champions. You get up there, a little four-way salsa? Nope. Zero dancing for the doubles guys and women champions. But you are there," he added. [2:37 onwards]

Jannik Sinner on his dance with Iga Swiatek

Jannik Sinner - Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner explained what went on behind the scenes before his dance with the Wimbledon women's singles winner, Iga Swiatek. He revealed that Swiatek insisted on the dance and also added that it made for a great moment.

“They told us that we don't have to do it because it was quite late. Then Iga told me ‘No, no.. let's do it.’ I was like 'okay.' It's tradition, so it's, it's good to, to make it happen, and, yeah, it was nice to, to share this moment with Iga," he said to BBC.

He is scheduled to be playing in the National Bank Open (Canadian Open) in Toronto, Canada, starting from July 27, while Swiatek will also likely be seen in the same tournament.

