Roger Federer is a man with many qualities and sides to himself. However, due to the importance that the celebrated Swiss attaches to his privacy, not a lot is known about his life beyond the tennis courts.

Federer's fans rely on the occasional snippets from him or his close ones to know more about their idol. So, it is refreshing to hear Roger Federer speak at length about his children, giving us a look at his sensibilities as a parent.

Neue Studie rechnet vor: Der Wert von Frühförderung in Kitas geht in die Milliarden. Dazu Interview mit Roger Federer.https://t.co/SiPRvdSf2r — NZZ am Sonntag (@NZZaS) September 14, 2020

In a recent interview with NZZ am Sonntag, Roger Federer was asked to give his two cents on the topic of children benefiting from early intervention in day-care centers. During the same interview, Roger Federer was also asked about how he and his wife Mirka nurture their four children.

We are almost always out together as a family: Roger Federer on his four kids

Roger Federer and Mirka Vavrinec-Federer are parents to two sets of twins - Leo and Lenny (boys), Charlene Riva and Myla Rose (girls). While the girls recently turned ten, the boys are all of six years of age. The right type of upbringing and care is very crucial during these early years.

Roger Federer's children

Roger Federer revealed that he and his wife had the opportunity to take as much care of their kids themselves as opposed to sending them to daycare institutes. The Swiss also added that he makes sure that his kids visit many kindergartens and camps to interact with other children as he believes that ‘children learn best from other children’.

“Fortunately, we are almost always out together as a family,” Federer said. “That means Mirka and I can take on a lot of care ourselves. Our four children also visit a kindergarten, a school, or a camp as often as possible. In addition, other children are often visiting us on tour. Children learn best from other children.”

Roger Federer with wife Mirka.

Advertisement

With both their parents being tennis players - and one of them being the GOAT - it is often speculated that the Federer kids will follow in their footsteps and pursue tennis as a career. However, Roger Federer revealed that he makes it a point that his kids hone other skills as well, especially ones that they show interest in.

“It is important to me that they can pursue their own interests, and they are different for all four, although everyone actually likes handicrafts and painting. The older twins also learn an instrument,” Federer added.

Roger Federer

When the topic of his kids playing tennis was raised, Federer confirmed that there will indeed be tennis lessons in place for his kids. Although, in a more surprising revelation, the Swiss made it very clear that it wouldn’t be him coaching them.

“Of course there will also be one or two tennis lessons,” Federer continued. “Not with me, by the way, I'd rather leave that to a professional tennis coach.”