Roger Federer's 4 kids sign up for tennis training camp

Roger Federer is known as arguably the greatest tennis player of all time; an absolute legend of the game with over 100 career titles and 20 Grand Slams to his name.

At home, however, the picture is considerably different - as it should be - as he becomes a exemplary family man who shows great love and dedication to his wife, parents, and children.

During his recent trip to Verbier, Roger Federer presented us with a rare opportunity to see him purely as a father as he enrolled his four kids at a tennis training camp and also spent quality time with all others present there.

The camp is run by Roger Federer’s former doubles partner - Yves Allegro - who described the experience of having the legendary Swiss at his camp, to lematin.ch. Allegro further spoke about the sporting potential of Federer’s four kids.

Roger Federer was generous with his time, talked to the coaches and the kids every morning: Yves Allegro

Roger Federer is father to two sets of twins. His daughters Charlene Riva and Myla Rose are currently 11 years of age whereas his boys, Leo and Lenny are 6. While not much is known about the private life of Federer and his family, we do get to see his children supporting their father when he plays.

Roger Federer has previously admitted that he would like his kids to follow in his footsteps and pursue tennis but that it had been a difficult journey so far. Nevertheless the Swiss star hasn’t stopped trying as he enrolled all of his children in an advanced training camp conducted by Yves Allegro.

Roger Federer seems to be making excellent use of the extended break from tennis by giving much needed time to his family and their needs.

The World No. 4 is currently in rehabilitation and expects to be back on Tour in 2021. Till then he has the opportunity to spend as much quality time - a luxury when he's on Tour - as he wishes with his family as he demonstrated on this occasion.

Everyone at the training camp, including other children, their parents and coaches would have surely been in shock and awe as Roger Federer walked in with his family. However, as per Allegro, the celebrated Swiss did all he could to make everyone feel comfortable. The Swiss indulged in a host of activities to make everyone happy and also provided ‘special motivation’ to the coaches as Allegro reveals.

“Roger brought them (his kids) in the morning. He attended the trainings; he exchanged a few words with the participants. A dad like any other. He also played the photo game. For the camp, for the resort, it's just great. For the coaches, it was also a very special motivation.”

In a truly down-to-earth gesture, Roger Federer did not put any undue pressure on the staff or coaches to give his family any preferences. The Swiss was extremely humble in his bearings as Allegro would attest.

“Roger was generous with his time, talked to the coaches and the kids. " He added: "He did it every morning, gave us total confidence and didn't ask for any special treatment.”

Allegro also discussed the potential of Roger Federer’s children with respect to a future in tennis. The two set of twins displayed enough quality to identify as future sportspersons but Allegro's overall assessment of them strayed away away from a career in tennis. His answer might be a bit disappointing to the 8 time Wimbledon champion as Allegro revealed their different goals and skill-set.

“That's really not their goal. For them, it was above all about having a good time and playing sports with friends. But the girls are pretty skilled in their kicking skills and the boys already have good coordination. We feel that they are sportsmen. "