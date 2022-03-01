"I'd have to remortgage my non-existent house to be able to afford those Laver Cup tickets"- Tennis fans react to Laver Cup ticket prices

Fans are far from impressed with the astronomical prices of the tickets for the upcoming Laver Cup.

The fifth edition of the exhibition tournament will take place at the O2 Arena in London from September 23 - September 25. The ticket prices for the competition were announced, and they were quite high, ranging from £1033 - £3031.

Fans were disgusted with the cost of the tournament and took to Twitter to express their disgust.

One fan wrote:

"I'd have to remortgage my non-existent house to be able to afford those Laver Cup tickets."

One fan wrote:

"I'd have to remortgage my non-existent house to be able to afford those Laver Cup tickets."

Another wrote:

"Laver Cup isn’t accessible. It’s a high end social event marketed as something beneficial to the sport, but I’m failing to see the purpose. The idea is incredible, the execution is flawed."

Juesha (Barty Party Event Planner) @JueshaRawr Laver Cup isn’t accessible.



Gardener Dan @HortiDan #lavercup Extortionate ticket prices, and a website that offers a blank screen after a long wait in the queue. Guess I'll be skipping @LaverCup

Reggie🐺🐊 @Reggie61823972 🤯



Absolutely scandalous to charge these kind of prices....Lamer Cup is & will always be an exhibition tournament!!



Charging thousands of pounds per ticket just to see Federer & Nadal hold hands, actually feel sorry for those fans that will pay it!! twitter.com/xstephlee/stat… Steph @xstephlee sorry but what even are these Laver Cup prices 🥴🥴🥴 sorry but what even are these Laver Cup prices 🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/BghRBehSos Laver Cup ticket prices!!Absolutely scandalous to charge these kind of prices....Lamer Cup is & will always be an exhibition tournament!!Charging thousands of pounds per ticket just to see Federer & Nadal hold hands, actually feel sorry for those fans that will pay it!! Laver Cup ticket prices!!😳🤯Absolutely scandalous to charge these kind of prices....Lamer Cup is & will always be an exhibition tournament!!Charging thousands of pounds per ticket just to see Federer & Nadal hold hands, actually feel sorry for those fans that will pay it!!🙈 twitter.com/xstephlee/stat…

Another fan wrote:

"Disgraceful pricing for tickets for Laver Cup at the O2. £691 for a multi-session ticket to sit in the back row. £3,031 if you want to sit anywhere near the front. They must be having a laugh. I don’t think my entire weekend trip to Prague to the LC in 2017 cost more than £700."

Another fan wrote:

"Disgraceful pricing for tickets for Laver Cup at the O2. £691 for a multi-session ticket to sit in the back row. £3,031 if you want to sit anywhere near the front. They must be having a laugh. I don't think my entire weekend trip to Prague to the LC in 2017 cost more than £700."



Matt @SavvTennis



Got through to book and it’s minimum £550 a ticket



Why does tennis continuously get it so so wrong, you want an atmosphere, get tennis fans in, not the corporates! Was really looking forward to @LaverCup this year, seemingly reasonable prices too at £185 each for 3 days.Got through to book and it’s minimum £550 a ticketWhy does tennis continuously get it so so wrong, you want an atmosphere, get tennis fans in, not the corporates! Was really looking forward to @LaverCup this year, seemingly reasonable prices too at £185 each for 3 days.Got through to book and it’s minimum £550 a ticketWhy does tennis continuously get it so so wrong, you want an atmosphere, get tennis fans in, not the corporates!

Pavvy G @pavyg



Got through to book and it’s minimum £550 a ticket





USB @Malaikoftaisbae Nawal @NawalNadal These prices 💀 I still remember Federer pretending that Laver Cup was some sort event that will make tennis more accessible blah blah but it is just another cash cow for him and his agency. Just ridiculous prices.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will play together in this year's Laver Cup

Federer and Nadal will play together in this year's edition of the tournament

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were the first players to announce their participation in this year's edition. The two greats of the game will represent Team Europe, which will be led by Bjorn Borg.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and Laver Cup is very much part of my plan. It’s no secret that I love the event and I’m super excited to be returning to The O2 and to London, one of the greatest cities in the world," Federer said.

“Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers,” Nadal said.

Federer and Nadal did not compete in last year's edition of the tournament, with Team Europe comprising of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud.

The duo will compete this year and tennis fans will be happy to see them on the court. The fifth edition of the tournament will no doubt attract a lot of people to the O2 Arena but there will be many who will be critical of the tournament's ticket prices

