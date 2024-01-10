Laura Robson is placing her bets on Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open despite the Serb’s recent wrist injury scare.

Following an appearance at the recently concluded United Cup, Djokovic is preparing himself for his next challenge – the Australian Open. He is the tournament’s most successful champion, having won the title 10 times so far.

However, the Serb's recent wrist injury flare-up has cast a shadow over his upcoming campaign Down Under. He struggled with the injury during his United Cup run, where he registered two wins – against Zhang Zhizhen (6-3, 6-2) and Jiri Lehecka (6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1), and one loss against Alex de Minaur (4-6, 4-6) in the quarterfinal.

Despite the setback though, former British tennis player Laura Robson believes that it would be hard for the World No. 1’s colleagues to eliminate him at the Australian Open.

“It’s hard to see anyone beating him in Melbourne,” the former World No. 27 said as per Tennis365.

Robson also credited the Australian fans for bringing out the best in the tennis legend.

“There is something here that works for his game and the fans are just crazy Novak Djokovic supporters here. You don’t really see that anywhere else in the world. I just feel he loves playing here,” she added.

Following his United Cup struggles, Novak Djokovic assured that he “will be okay” in time for his title defense at the Australian Open. In that regard, Robson noted that the Serb has experience in dealing with the injury.

It is worth noting that the World No. 1 also battled through an abdominal tear and a hamstring injury during his title runs at the event in 2021 and 2023.

“He is struggling with this forearm issue at the moment, but he has had that before. So I assume he knows how to manage it and will be ready in time,” she said.

Laura Robson suggested that the 24-time Grand Slam champion is likely to be granted an opening-round match slot as per his convenience, which would then helping him recover in time.

“Given that it is Djokovic, I would think that he can request a late start, given that he has won this tournament so many times,” she added.

Novak Djokovic to play an exhibition match alongside Aryna Sabalenka ahead of Australian Open 2024

The Serb captured during a practice session at the 2024 Australian Open

Before he takes the court to bid for a record-setting 25th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic will participate in a charity match in Melbourne Park.

In the event titled “A night with Novak and Friends,” the 10-time Australian Open winner will partner fellow defending champion Aryna Sabalenka for a thrilling mixed doubles clash against 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas and his compatriot, World No. 8 Maria Sakkari.

The match will be held on Thursday, January 11, at the Rod Laver Arena, with a few other special guests also set to join the star-studded lineup.

