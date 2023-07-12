"I dare Federer do any of this, and they say he’s the most elegant" - Tennis fans in awe of Novak Djokovic's athleticism during his Wimbledon QF win

Novak Djokovic's awe-inspiring display of athleticism during his clash with Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships captivated tennis fans.

The four-time defending champion made a slow start to his quarterfinal against Rublev, allowing the Russian to take an early lead by claiming the opening set 6-4. However, the Serb swiftly raised his level and rushed to a 5-0 lead in the second set before winning it 6-1.

He remained dominant in the third and fourth sets to secure a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory and advance to his 12th semifinal at the All England Club. The World No. 2 will face Jannik Sinner for a place in the final on Friday, July 14.

Following his win, the official Wimbledon social media handle shared images showcasing Djokovic's impressive flexibility and athleticism, demonstrated during the match.

"The many positions of a @DjokerNole performance," the tweet read.

Several fans expressed their admiration for the 23-time Grand Slam champion's athletic ability, especially at the age of 36.

"Nobody ever had this level of athleticism in the history of tennis," one fan tweeted.

"Novak has the combination of defense and offense. He moves so well at age 36. Sometimes you forget Novak is 36 he moves like a young guy," another fan chimed in.

"I dare Federer do any of this. And they say he's the most elegant on the court," a user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"He's a very complete player, I'm looking forward to that challenge" - Novak Djokovic on Wimbledon SF against Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic was all praise for Jannik Sinner ahead of their semifinal clash at Wimbledon 2023. The Serb opened up about his familiarity with Sinner's game, noting the World No. 8's prowess on grass and aggressive style of play.

"He's playing on a very high level. He likes to play on grass. He likes to play on quick surfaces because he likes to be aggressive and take control of the point. From both forehand and backhand, he's smashing the ball really, really hard, trying to be the one that is going to dictate the point from early on. I know his game well," he said.

With Sinner contesting his maiden Grand Slam semifinal and the seven-time champion attempting to equal Roger Federer's Wimbledon title record, Djokovic acknowledged that both of them would be fueled by a strong motivation to win.

"He's a very complete player. Now first time in semis of Wimbledon. I'm looking forward to that challenge. We both have two days to recover. I'm sure that he's going to be very, very motivated to win. On the other hand, I am, too," he added.

Djokovic and Sinner's clash will mark a rematch of their thrilling encounter in last year's quarterfinal. The Italian took a two-set lead before the 23-time Grand Slam champion pulled off a stunning comeback to claim a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

