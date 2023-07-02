Nick Kyrgios has returned to the prestigious grounds of Wimbledon and opened up on his experiences with injuries and the excruciating demands of the sport.

Tennis bad boy Kyrgios undoubtedly has had an injury-plagued season. He underwent a knee surgery that stopped him from participating in numerous tournaments. The Aussie was later prevented from participating in the recently concluded Roland Garros after an alleged armed robbery wounded his foot.

Despite missing the majority of the grass-court tournaments leading up to the third slam of the season, Nick Kygrios has confidently set afoot in the All-England Club. He is all set for a major deja vu.

The 28-year-old most recently attended a Wimbledon press conference where questions pertaining to his physical well-being were directed toward him.

Given the tormenting nature of the injuries Kyrgios experienced, the Aussie was asked whether the surgery and rehab process went any differently than it was supposed to. Kyrgios explained his determination towards the recovery process and outlined his disciplined and hard work mindset.

"I don't know. I guess I kind of had an outline of what needed to happen. I've been really disciplined throughout that time. I barely missed any sort of part of the process. I've been working really hard. I've been trying to do everything possible," he said.

The Aussie then detailed how tennis can exact a savage toll on players, a fact that has been overshadowed by public opinion and spectators. Furthermore, Nick Kyrgios rhetorically challenged anyone to face Novak Djokovic on-court and bear the agonizing consequences.

"I don't think anything went abnormal to what was supposed to happen. Yeah, I think just people forget how strenuous this sport is, how physical it is. I feel like to the outside world, people don't understand.

"Just because it's not contact, it's not that physical. I dare someone to go out there and play four hours with Novak and see how you feel afterwards," said Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios is scheduled to face German David Goffin in Wimbledon's first-round and will hope to deliver a result consistent with his final-round appearance in the 2022 edition.

Nick Kyrgios announces his membership to Novak Djokovic's PTPA

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios

In a surprising turn of events, controversial tennis player Nick Kyrgios has announced his official membership to Novak Djokovic's Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

The Australian tennis star made the move after taking into account the importance of players' equality and transparency in the sport.

Furthermore, World No. 33 also expressed his excitement about becoming a part of the PTPA in an Instagram post. With it, he exhibited his commitment to making a sizeable change in the tennis community.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes