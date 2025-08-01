“I am not dating anybody, and I am not looking" - When Chris Evert opened up about her decision to remain single and find her inner 'peace'

Chris Evert has remained happily single for quite some time now, and she revealed the reason behind the same in an old interview. Her accomplishments cemented her status as a legend of the sport even before she retired. Even after she hung up her racket for good, she didn't distance herself from tennis. She runs a successful tennis academy and also keeps herself occupied by commentating at the Majors and other important tournaments.

Evert's personal life has been under the scanner right from her playing days. She was engaged to fellow pro Jimmy Connors during their heyday, though they later called off their engagement. She married another tennis player, John Lloyd in 1979, and the couple divorced in 1987. She then married downhill skier Andy Mill but this marriage didn't last either, with the couple parting ways in 2006.

Evert walked down the aisle for the third time with golfer Greg Norman in 2008 but this union didn't last as well, with the couple's divorce being finalized in 2009. It was after this that she felt the need to be by herself, and she elaborated about the same in an interview with People in 2017.

Following her divorce with Norman, Evert realized the need to look inwards in order to be at peace. Being self-reliant was the need of the hour for her, rather than looking for help from someone else. Her priorities also changed as she got older, and her numerous ventures kept her busy and happy.

"I am not dating anybody, and I am not looking. I needed to be alone for five or six years to find peace in my heart. I had to learn how to rely on myself and not on other people," Evert said.

"I really needed to be by myself. As you get older, your priorities change. I have found so much peace with myself. I am now busier than ever — and really happy," she added.

While Evert may be not looking for romance, there's still a man in her life, or rather three. She had three sons with her second husband Mill, and maintains a close relationship with all of them.

Chris Evert maintains a close bond with her children to this day

Chris Evert at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Chris Evert has three sons, Alexander (b. 1991), Nicholas (b. 1994) and Colton Jack (b. 1996), with second husband Andy Mill. She remains deeply involved in the lives of her children, and they all share a healthy and loving bond with Mill as well.

Evert didn't have any children from her other marriages. None of her sons followed in her footsteps and pursued tennis, though they did give it a shot at some point. Her sons spend quality time with her and accompany her to various events from time to time.

With Evert's focus on remaining single, she has spent more time with her sons over the past few years, while simultaneously focusing on her professional commitments. These two aspects of her life have kept her content.

