"I was declared a villain of the world" - Novak Djokovic recalls controversial Australian Open deportation and COVID-19 vaccination row

Novak Djokovic recently talked about his controversial deportation from the country just before the start of the 2022 Australian Open, as well as the ensuing COVID-19 vaccination dispute.

Djokovic had famously refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine, resulting in his absence from two out of the four Grand Slam tournaments in 2022: the Australian Open and the US Open.

Despite his unvaccinated status, the Serb was initially granted a medical exemption to compete in the 2022 Australian Open. However, due to a widespread public outcry, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was detained and subsequently deported from the country.

In a recent interview on the CBS program 60 Minutes, Novak Djokovic discussed the immense pressure and criticism he had to experience because of the vaccine controversy. He stated that the majority of the world had turned against him and had cast him as a "villain" due to his stance on COVID-19 vaccination.

The World No. 1 admitted to facing hostility from the crowd during tennis matches. However, he emphasized that never before in his life had he encountered such widespread animosity from the global community.

"I was basically declared as a villain of the world, you know, and… And I had basically, yeah, most of the world against me. I had that kind of experience on the tennis court, with crowds that were not maybe cheering me on. But I never had this particular experience before in my life," he said.

Novak Djokovic on his stance on vaccination: "I'm not anti-vax"

Davis Cup Final 2023

Novak Djokovic also elaborated on his stance regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite being wrongly labeled as someone who is against vaccination during the 2022 Australian Open controversy, he clarified that he is neither "anti-vax" nor "pro-vax." Instead, he identifies himself as a proponent of "pro-freedom."

The Serb stated that he believes that individuals should have the autonomy to decide what substances are allowed into their bodies, without being subjected to mandates or obligations.

"People tried to, you know, declare me as an anti-vax. I'm not anti-vax. Nor I am pro-vax. I'm, I'm, I'm pro-freedom to choose," he said.

Djokovic made a triumphant return to the Australian Open this year. He defeated the likes of Roberto Carballes Baena, Enzo Couacaud, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, and Tommy Paul to move into the final of the Melbourne Slam.

In the championship match, the World No. 1 went up against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Serb displayed his dominance, outplaying his Greek opponent 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) to secure a record-extending 10th Australian Open title.

