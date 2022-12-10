"I don't deserve dogs this good" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis shares adorable pictures of their pet dogs

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared pictures of his pet dogs.

Ohanian gifted Williams with an adorable puppy named Maximus on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion began dating Ohanian in 2015 and the couple tied the knot on November 16, 2017. Their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born on September 1, 2017.

Alexis Ohanian took to Twitter on Friday to share pictures of his two dogs, stating that he didn't deserve them.

"We have the best pups. I don't deserve dogs this good!" he wrote.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are well-known for their love of dogs. Along with their new addition Maximus, they have a rescue dog named Adora.

Williams also has a Yorkshire Terrier named Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal. She had a Shih Tzu named Laurelai, who passed away in August of this year.

"I just couldn't live with that dissonance anymore" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on leaving Reddit and setting an example for his daughter

Serena Williams pictured with her family during the 2022 US Open

Alexis Ohanian recently discussed his resignation from the well-known social media site Reddit, revealing that one of the major motives for his decision was the urge to be a good role model for Olympia.

Following the terrible murder of George Floyd in 2020, Ohanian resigned from his position as co-founder and board member of Reddit, urging the company to fill his vacant leadership role with a person of color.

He stated that he couldn't live with the "dissonance" anymore.

"At some point, my daughter is going to grow up and run some searches and read about things. I just couldn't live with that dissonance anymore, because I knew that we had tolerated communities like this for too long. And so I made it known," Ohanian said in an interview with Money.

He also acknowledged that he didn't want to sound too "audacious" early on in his career and now speaks as "plainly and frankly and earnestly" as he can.

"I think I leaned too much, early in my career, on things like humor or self-deprecation because I didn't want to sound too audacious. And I might have gotten that wrong," Ohanian said.

"Because now I'm just trying to speak as plainly and frankly and earnestly as I can. And whether people believe it or not, or whether people are annoyed by it or not... I don't really care anymore," he added.

