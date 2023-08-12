Elena Rybakina has reflected on her high-octane quarterfinal against Daria Kasatkina at the 2023 Canadian Open.

World No. 4 Rybakina took the court against World No. 14 Kasatkina in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 in Montreal on Friday after numerous rain delays and a backlog of matches. The Kazakh came out on top in the late-night comeback thriller on Saturday, just a few minutes shy of 3 am.

The neck-and-neck battle lasted an astounding three hours and 27 minutes and concluded in Elena Rybakina’s favor in the deciding tiebreak. Daria Kasatkina, however, did not go out without a fight as she saved an impressive four match points in the process.

After saving a match point herself, the 2022 Wimbledon champion closed out the grueling contest with a 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (8) scoreline.

Following her victory over the Russian, Rybakina confessed that she was "destroyed". The two players received immense crowd support despite the match concluding in the wee hours. The 24-year-old thus thanked the spectators for staying throughout the match.

“I am destroyed guys! But thank you so much for everyone who stayed so late. It’s really amazing that you supported us,” she said.

Rybakina said that while she has been a part of close matches in her career, none compared to her latest one against Daria Kasatkina. She acknowledged the physicality of the contest and noted that she never played a match this late.

“I have played three sets, tough battles. But like this? Honestly, physically it’s really tough. And it is so late! I never played that late. So, yeah. Guys, just thank you so much,” the former World No. 3 said.

Exhausted, Elena Rybakina said that she is hoping to recover in time for her Canadian Open semifinal clash, which will be played at 6 pm on Saturday itself.

“And hopefully somehow I can recover tomorrow,” she added.

Elena Rybakina to take on Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinals of the 2023 Canadian Open

Rybakina at the 2023 Canadian Open

Elena Rybakina is through to her maiden semifinal at the 2023 Canadian Open with wins over Jennifer Brady, Sloane Stephens, and Daria Kasatkina.

This marks the Kazakh’s fourth WTA 1000 semifinal of the year, having been the winner in Indian Wells and Rome, and the finalist in Miami. Rybakina is looking to reclaim her career-high ranking of World No. 3 at the event and is locked in a tight battle with fellow semifinalist Jessica Pegula.

The 2023 Australian Open runner-up, who is hoping to make her fifth final of the year in Montreal, will next face off against another Russian, Liudmila Samsonova, for a spot in Sunday’s ultimate clash.