Several tennis fans were left surprised after Aryna Sabalenka came up short against Liudmila Samsonova in her Round of 16 match at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Sabalenka was contesting the WTA 1000 in Montreal following her disappointing Wimbledon semifinal loss to Ons Jabeur.

The World No. 2 defeated Petra Martic in her opening match 6-3, 7-6 (5) before taking on World No. 18 Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 16 on Friday.

Sabalenka got off to a poor start, losing the opener in the tiebreak 6-7 (2). She leveled things by claiming the second set 6-4 and forcing a decider. The one-time Grand Slam champion, however, was unable to bank on her momentum in the third set and was defeated by Samsonova with a score of 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3 after a grueling two-hour and 55 minutes of play.

Aryna Sabalenka, who fell just one win short of clinching the World No. 1 spot at Wimbledon, commenced the Canadian Open in hopes of achieving the feat. The position eluded the No. 2 player this time as well after Iga Swiatek progressed to the quarterfinals of the event.

However, the Belarusian had a chance to close the gap between her and Swiatek by making the deep stages in Montreal. Tennis fans were amazed by the 25-year-old not making the most of her opportunities at the Canadian Open.

“Sabalenka is such an unserious girl. Whenever she gets close to the number one she wanna fumble. Every time. She’s so…” one fan said.

Fans on Twitter

"The dream of pushing Iga Swiatek off the throne has to wait. I hope for a long time," another fan chimed in.

Enter caption

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Fans on Twitter

Fans on Twitter

Fans on Twitter

Fans on Twitter

Fans on Twitter

Fans on Twitter

Fans on Twitter

"I didn't feel well physically" – Aryna Sabalenka after loss to Liudmila Samsonova at Canadian Open

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 Canadian Open

Aryna Sabalenka reflected on her form following her loss to Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 16 of the Canadian Open.

The World No. 2 admitted that the match was difficult and praised her opponent’s outstanding display of tennis. Following her victory over the Belarusian, Samsonova defeated Belinda Bencic to book her semifinal spot later in the same day.

“The match was really difficult. She played amazing tennis,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka further stated that she wasn’t feeling physically fit and was unable to serve and chase the Russian’s shots.

“Unfortunately, I was not physically ready to play my best level,” she said, adding, “I would say that I didn't feel well physically and as a result I couldn't run or serve as well as I can, that was the hardest part for me.”

Despite the loss, Aryna Sabalenka maintained a positive approach ahead of her campaign in Cincinnati.

“It wasn't one of my best performances today, neither physically nor emotionally. But at least I'm going to learn something from this game and move on,” she added. “I am still happy with the level I was able to produce, more in terms of the spirit of competition than the level of tennis itself.”

As it currently stands, Iga Swiatek holds 984 points lead over Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian is also the defending semifinalist at the upcoming WTA 1000 in Cincinnati, where Swiatek crashed out in the third round last year. This means that the World No. 2 won’t have a chance at replacing the Pole until after the US Open.