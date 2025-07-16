"I didn’t feel comfortable" - Andy Murray makes shocking confession about coaching Novak Djokovic months after duo's split

Andy Murray made a surprising admission about his time coaching Novak Djokovic. The former on-court rivals joined hands late last year, but the pair lasted only a few months.

In an announcement that took the tennis world by storm, Murray joined Djokovic's team as a coach in November. The duo who faced each other 36 times during their careers were seen on the same side of the court for the first few months of 2025.

In May, before the 24-time Grand Slam champion's title run in Geneva, it was revealed that they were ending their partnership. In a later interview, the Serb revealed that the decision was mutual and they felt that they could not get anything more from their partnership.

Recently, in an interview with The Tennis Mentor, Andy Murray was asked what he learnt about himself after coaching Novak Djokovic.

"Good question. I think, first of all, you learn a lot about your weaknesses. It's very different being a player and a coach, which I expected. Obviously when you're working with someone at that level, it shows your strengths but also your weaknesses as a coach," Andy Murray said.

"And something I'd say most ex-players are weak at is the technical side of the game. And at times, Novak was looking for a lot of technical feedback, and it was something I didn't really feel comfortable with," he added.

Further, Murray reflected on the value of coaching younger players, stating that coaches who specialize in working with juniors often have stronger skill sets than many who work on the professional tour. He added that if he were to coach in the future, he would want to learn from someone experienced in guiding young players.

After Novak Djokovic coaching stint, Andy Murray hints at future role with British player

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Andy Murray stepped into a temporary coaching role for Novak Djokovic earlier in the year. At the 2025 Australian Open, he was seen guiding the Serb through practices and sitting courtside. While the collaboration was short-term, it sparked speculation about Murray’s interest in coaching more regularly.

Speaking on the possibility of a more formal coaching role, during the interview with The Tennis Mentor, he said:

"Yeah, I would if it was the right project... I would probably enjoy working with a younger player and trying to, I don't know, influence them from a younger age. You know, obviously, try to help any of the British players if they want, and it works out."

Murray admitted that while coaching isn’t an immediate priority, he remains open to returning in the future. He shared that stepping in for Djokovic wasn’t part of his original plan, as he hadn’t been missing life on the tour.

However, the opportunity to work with a player of the 24-time Grand Slam champion's caliber was too unique to pass up. Looking ahead, Murray believes he may consider coaching again someday, even if not right away.

