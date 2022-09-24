“I didn’t have a ticket” - Matteo Berrettini recalls the time he tried to sneak into a tennis court to watch Roger Federer play

Matteo Berrettini recalled a childhood memory of Roger Federer during his on-court interview at the Laver Cup.

Team Europe's Berrettini played the opening match of Day 2 against Team World’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and won 7-6(11), 4-6, 10-7.

The Italian was asked to share his thoughts on Federer, who retired following his doubles match with Rafael Nadal on Friday night. The 26-year-old divulged that he was unable to sleep as emotions were running high and everyone, including him, was in tears.

“It meant that I couldn’t sleep. It was really emotional. I told him actually, why we were crying – everybody was crying,” he said.

The former World No. 6 further revealed that the swiss maestro was the reason he took up the sport.

“The reason why I chose to be a tennis player is because of him. He probably doesn’t know, but when I was a kid and he was playing in Rome, I was trying to sneak in the center court because I didn’t have a ticket and you know, he was my idol,” he disclosed.

The 2021 Wimbledon finalist credited the 20-time Grand Slam champion for inspiring him along with innumerable others and expressed that he was grateful to be present during the Swiss legend’s career’s final moments.

“He inspired me so much. Not just me, obviously billions of people. But he did everything for the sport, for me, in general and I’m so happy to be here. I have to thank everybody, obviously him. I got chills guys. It’s tough for me,” he said.

Matteo Berrettini took Roger Federer’s advice to seal victory in his Laver Cup match

"Yesterday, he was crying on my shoulder and I was like, ‘Is that real? Roger Federer?’"

Matteo Berrettini emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against good friend Felix Auger Aliassime in the Day 2 opener of the Laver Cup. The Italian scored a 7-6(11), 4-6, 10-7 win over the Canadian.

When asked about the importance of having Roger Federer on his side, Berrettini stated that it was surreal and did not want to let him down. He also said that Federer’s advice played a role in his win.

“I feel like I cannot screw up, you know (laughs). It’s actually unbelievable. Yesterday, he was crying on my shoulder and I was like, ‘Is that real? Roger Federer?’. Today he gave me a couple of tips and it worked out pretty well, so, thanks Roger!” he said.

Berrettini’s win for Team Europe, however, was followed by a loss as Team World’s Taylor Fritz won his clash against Europe’s Cameron Norrie. Both teams are now level with four points each.

Laver Cup



Team World's Taylor Fritz survives a roller coaster battle with Cameron Norrie of Team Europe to bring the Back on even footing.Team World's Taylor Fritz survives a roller coaster battle with Cameron Norrie of Team Europe to bring the #LaverCup score to 4-4. Back on even footing. Team World's Taylor Fritz survives a roller coaster battle with Cameron Norrie of Team Europe to bring the #LaverCup score to 4-4. https://t.co/JJOFNA5ogH

The night session is set to commence with a match-up between Novak Djokovic of Team Europe and Frances Tiafoe of Team World. This will be followed by a doubles encounter in which Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini will take on Alex de Minaur and Jack Sock.

Laver Cup



#LaverCup | @CreditSuisse With Team Europe and Team World all tied up, Day 2 promises more must-see tennis. With Team Europe and Team World all tied up, Day 2 promises more must-see tennis.#LaverCup | @CreditSuisse https://t.co/PoJnCHPALy

