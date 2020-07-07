"I don't see why I should stay home when I'm healthy" - Dominic Thiem justifies his packed schedule

Dominic Thiem said that as he has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, there is no reason for him to be home-bound.

Thiem also defended Novak Djokovic saying that the Serb does not deserve as much criticism for the Adria Tour fiasco as he has received.

Dominic Thiem has been very active on the court after the COVID-19 break

World No.3 Dominic Thiem made a bold statement during his recent interview with TT.com, saying that he should not stay at home if he is healthy. His statement comes in the wake of the infamous Adria Tour where four players tested positive during the exhibition tournament's second leg in Zadar.

Thiem, who won the first leg of the Adria Tour in Belgrade, has taken a COVID-19 test once a day for ten consecutive days since the COVID-19 outbreak at the exhibition tournament.

Dominic Thiem, who had recently joked that he was the most negative person on tour, has been very active on the tennis court after the COVID-19 outbreak. Thiem won the Generali Austrian Pro Series, triumphed in the Belgrade leg of the Adria Tour and made it to the top 4 of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown.

The 2020 Australian Open runner-up will now conduct his exhibition tournament 'Thiem's 7' this week.

Novak Djokovic did not commit a crime: Dominic Thiem on Adria Tour debacle

Dominic Thiem emerged victorious in the Belgrade leg of the Adria Tour.

Dominic Thiem spoke about the situation surrounding the Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and the criticism that the latter has received after four participants in the Adria Tour contracted the deadly virus.

When asked about his opinion on the same, Dominic Thiem said that Novak Djokovic does not deserve all the criticism that is coming his way as the post COVID-19 situation in many cities is similar to that in Belgrade.

"He didn't commit a crime. We all made mistakes, but I don't understand all the criticism. I've been to Nice and also saw pictures from other cities. It's no different from Belgrade during the tournament. It's too cheap to shoot at Djokovic now."

Dominic Thiem with the Adria Tour trophy

Dominic Thiem, who has been traveling all over Europe in the last few weeks, was asked if he was getting tested regularly and if he felt if his tests have become a daily routine.

"How it came out with the Adria Tour in Belgrade. I did a test every day for ten days in a row. Just until the incubation period was over."

"Definitely for a few days," said Dominic Thiem. "I went to the airport for testing. If the result was negative, it was time to train again and then soon out to the airport. That was the rhythm. But it was better than going to quarantine. I don't see that I should bunker at home when I'm healthy. That's why I decided to take the tests".

Dominic Thiem opined that he should not fear the pandemic and instead continue playing since he was a healthy person and has tested negative for COVID-19.

"I don't see why I should stay home when I'm healthy."

Regarding Zverev: "It was his mistake, but I don't understand why a lot of people want to interfere. Kyrgios did a lot of mistakes himself. It would be better for him to come clean instead of criticising others."https://t.co/5CIRCXW48H — Lukas Zahrer (@ZahrerLukas) July 7, 2020

Recently, Alexander Zverev had grabbed headlines for breaking COVID-19 protocols of self-isolation after returning from the Adria Tour. Dominic Thiemsaid in this regard that the German player committed a mistake, but there was no need for people to highlight the same.

Dominic Thiem's 'Thiem's 7' competition has got underway in Austria, with the organisers following all social distancing protocols. In the first match of the tournament, Andrey Rublev defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-4, [15-13].

Andrey won 1st match at Thiem’s 7 pic.twitter.com/3CniZJV51E — Loli (@LoliLondon) July 7, 2020

Dominic Thiem begins his Thiem's 7 campaign against upcoming Norwegian, Casper Ruud.