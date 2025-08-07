"I don’t step into the gym at all" - Carlos Alcaraz reveals how he embraced laid-back attitude during fun vacation ahead of Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz recently spoke up about how laid-back he was during his week-long summer vacation in the aftermath of his heartbreaking loss in the men's singles final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard is currently preparing to kickstart his Cincinnati Open campaign.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his first match at this year's ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event in Cincinnati, the World No. 2 revealed he didn't even train in the gym during his vacation.

"For myself, when I’m off, I’m off. I don’t step into the gym at all. A lot of times my friends, if we go for a trip sometimes, they go to the gym," the Spaniard said.

Going on to recall how he told his friends he'd join them for a run but ultimately didn't, Carlos Alcaraz added:

"The first week that I had off, I told them, ‘Ok, I’m going to join you just for a little run,’ but then I woke up and said ‘Go, I’m going to keep sleeping!’"

According to the five-time Major champion, he would wait for his friends to come back and join him for breakfast.

"I’m just waiting for them with breakfast. I’m already eating," the 22-year-old concluded.

Alcaraz began the Wimbledon final with a bang, winning the first set against reigning World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. However, the Spaniard's level dipped across the second, third and fourth sets. Meanwhile, the Italian upped his own level and ultimately registered a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win.

"I left the court happy, proud" - Carlos Alcaraz reflects on his feelings after Wimbledon 2025 final loss

Jannik Sinner (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) after the conclusion of the men's singles final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

At the same pre-tournament press conference in Cincinnati, Carlos Alcaraz reflected on the little time it took for him to recover from his loss to Jannik Sinner in the men's singles final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. According to the Spaniard, he was "happy" and "proud" even though the Italian dethroned him to become the new champion at SW19.

"It was new, but to be honest you have to be ready for that. Myself, obviously I didn’t want to lose any finals that I played, even more if it was a Wimbledon final or a Grand Slam final. But I left the court happy, I left the court proud. I left the court smiling just thinking, ‘Okay, at some point I have to lose a Grand Slam final. Everyone did’. So just proud," Alcaraz said.

As the No. 2 seed at the Cincinnati Open, Carlos Alcaraz has received a first-round bye and is set to begin his campaign with a second-round clash against either Mattia Bellucci or Damir Dzumhur.

