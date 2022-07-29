"I don’t think my body had ever felt as weak as it did the day after birth so even these movements feel like I’ve come a long way" - Maria Sharapova on the road to fitness days after giving birth

Maria Sharapova is on the road to regaining her full fitness four weeks after giving birth to her first child. She revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that she has started doing some light exercises at the gym.

Two weeks ago, the former Russian tennis superstar and her fiance Alexander Gilkes announced the birth of their son Theodore.

In her most recent postpartum update, Sharapova can be seen using a range of equipment in the gym, working on her overall core body fitness. The 35-year-old admitted that she never felt as weak as she did on the day of her son's birth and even doing light exercises feels like a big development. At the same time, she is cautious not to rush into her recovery.

"Today marks four weeks since giving birth and two weeks since I started moving my body again. I don’t think my body had ever felt as weak as it did the day after birth so even these movements feel like I’ve come a long way. Trying not to push it but I’ll let you know how that goes," Maria Sharapova wrote on Instagram.

A few days after announcing the news on social media, Sharapova was spotted outside in a training outfit and fans were impressed to see her looking fit already.

The five-time Grand Slam champion posted another update on social media on Thursday, where she spoke about balancing the demands of work and taking care of her son.

"I didn't think it would ever be necessary to be awake before the child in the middle of the night, or that I would be pumping during a board call," Sharapova wrote in her Instagram stories.

The Russian is engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes, the co-founder of the online auction house Paddle8 which was sold to The Native in 2018. Later, in 2020, Gilkes co-founded venture studio Squared Circles, along with two other business partners.

Maria Sharapova enters Forbes list of richest self-made women under 40

2020 Brisbane International Previews

Earlier this year, Maria Sharapova regained entry to Forbes' list of richest self-made women under the age of 40. Sharapova dropped off the list in 2021, but the 35-year-old made a return this year on the back of an estimated net worth of $220 million. She is the seventh-youngest woman to enter the list.

Sharapova endorses big brands such as Nike, Porsche and Evian, and even picked up equity in companies such as Total and Public.com in 2021. She joined the Board of Directors of luxury brand Moncler earlier this year. As per Forbes' list, Sharapova is the 97th richest self-made woman in the world.

Back in February 2020, she announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 32. In her illustrious career, she completed the Career Grand Slam, winning all four Grand Slam tournaments at least once, with the French Open being the only Major she won twice. She also won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

