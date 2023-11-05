Andrey Rublev has made an honest admission about his reluctance to face Novak Djokovic in the future after suffering his fifth defeat to the Serb at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Rublev advanced to the semifinals of the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp, setting up a blockbuster clash against Djokovic for a place in the final.

Entering the match with just one win over the World No. 1 in their five previous encounters, Rublev candidly admitted that he "didn't learn anything" from his previous losses to the Serb ahead of their semifinal clash.

Djokovic defeated the Russian 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-5 to secure a spot in the final. While he improved to 5-1 in their head-to-head record, Rublev demonstrated considerable improvement compared to his previous losses, pushing the Serb to three sets and displaying impressive resilience during the three-hour long encounter.

However, when asked about his chances against the 24-time Grand Slam champion in their future matches, Andrey Rublev confessed that he would prefer to avoid facing the 36-year-old altogether.

"No, no, no. I don’t want to play him next time. That’s all I want," he said (via Express.co.uk)

Despite his defeat, the Russian acknowledged his exceptional performance throughout the week. He also highlighted his high level of play and composure during his clash against Djokovic.

"I feel like, I don’t know, it’s been a great week," Rublev said. "I was playing really great level, I was controlling really good emotions so looks like I’m moving in the right direction and the most important thing is to just keep going this way."

Novak Djokovic after Paris Masters SF win: "Andrey Rublev was suffocating me like a snake suffocates a frog"

Novak Djokovic extended his perfect record in Paris Masters semifinals to 9-0 with his win over Andrey Rublev. Following his victory, the World No. 1 showered praise on the Russian's high level of play.

"Just having a little bit space and time to hit the ball... because Rublev was suffocating me like a snake suffocates a frog for most of the match. He was playing on an extremely high level," he said in his on-court interview.

The Serb also stated that it was the best performance he has witnessed from Rublev, lauding the 26-year-old's "off the charts" display.

"I mean I knew that he possesses a great quality but today he was off the charts honestly. I don't think I've ever faced Rublev with this good. On the other hand, I was struggling again with my fitness, just got though it," he added.

Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Grigor Dimitrov in the Paris Masters final. Dimitrov secured a 6-3, 6-7(1), 7-6(3) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas to book his spot against the World No. 1.

