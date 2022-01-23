"I doubt Novak Djokovic will be convinced to get vaccinated now; it is going to be a hell of a life" - Flavia Pennetta

Flavia Pennetta, a long-time friend of Novak Djokovic, is not convinced the World No. 1 will show an inclination to get vaccinated despite what happened in Australia. Even if it means his life is going to be a nightmare, Pennetta expects Djokovic to remain true to his principles.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was denied the chance to defend his title at the 2022 Australian Open because he was unvaccinated. He was provisionally allowed to compete at the tournament on the basis of a health exemption. But the Australian Border Force denied him entry into the country and his visa was rejected after a prolonged legal battle.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Corriere della Sera, the former World No. 6 was not sure how Djokovic expects to play at upcoming tournaments. With nations like France and the USA mandating that people who enter the country be vaccinated, Pennetta foresees much jeopardy for Djokovic's future.

"I have no idea [how he is going to play at tournaments that require mandatory vaccination]. I doubt [he will get vaccinated now]. He will remain faithful to himself, perhaps even more than before," Pennetta said. "It will be a hell of a life, being unvaccinated."

Pennetta stated that she understands where the Serb is coming from, since she has other friends who are unvaccinated as well. But the Italian opined that Djokovic was "a fool" for wanting to take on Australia. Instead, Pennetta believes the Serb would have been better off avoiding the situation altogether and beginning the 2023 season anew.

"I have unvaccinated friends who are not named Novak Djokovic. I am for the freedom of choice but [only as long as it] doesn't affect anyone else. If I had him here, I would say, "My friend, you are a fool. You could have stayed at home quietly with your wife and your children," Pennetta said. "It would have been better not to challenge Australia, a country that absolutely does not share the no-vax stance. He could have started the next season, and none of this would have happened."

But Pennetta is not surprised that the World No. 1 did what he ended up doing. She reckons it is only natural that someone like Djokovic, who "overturned the hierarchies of world tennis," assumed he could have his way in the end.

"You can give him all the good advice you want, but a 34-year-old adult man who has been able to overturn the hierarchies of world tennis decides [what he wants to do with his life]," Pennetta said.

"Novak Djokovic has a great desire to reach 21 Grand Slams; that is what made him behave like this" - Flavia Pennetta

Flavia Pennetta blamed Djokovic's desire for his 21st Major for acting the way he did

Flavia Pennetta was firm in her opinion that Novak Djokovic's quest for his 21st Major contributed heavily to his actions during the fiasco. She felt that like every champion, the Serb had a "fire burning inside him" that masked his ability to recognize his limits.

"Nole has a great desire to make that record [of 21 Grand Slams], the champions are like that. They have a fire that burns inside, like Serena Williams who turned 40 and yet has not given up," Pennetta said. "Great champions have no limits, or are unable to recognize them."

The 2016 US Open winner highlighted how Djokovic went straight from the detention center to practice upon receiving his visa. According to Pennetta, it is testament to his incredible focus and appetite for winning, and at the same time the driving factor for his actions in Australia.

"Winning for them is a drug, an irresistible attraction. Did you see what happened as soon as he got his visa back?" Pennetta said. "Nole left the refugee hotel and went to train. Only those who have an incredible focus on the goal behave like this."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala