"I have no doubt that Rafael Nadal will return to a very good level, the only question is when" - Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya recently spoke about the 22-time Grand Slam champion finding his rhythm on his comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Nadal teamed up with compatriot Marc Lopez for his doubles campaign at the tournament. However, the duo lost 4-6, 4-6 to Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in the opening round.

Nadal will next play his first singles match of the season, as he prepares to take on Dominic Theim. Moya, who has been with the former World No. 1 since 2016, believes Nadal will slowly but surely be back in form barring any physical setback.

"I have no doubt that he [Rafael Nadal] will return to a very good level, the only question is when. I see it being difficult in these first two months. But I have no doubt that, if there are no physical setbacks, he will achieve it sooner or later," said Carlos Moya, as per Eurosport.

Moya shared the difficulties faced by Nadal due to the latter's hip operation and recovery. He believes that competing at this year's Olympics and Roland Garros are two of the 14-time French Open champion's biggest motivations.

"He has always said that the Olympic Games make him very excited and he is going to fight to be in them. Being at Roland-Garros makes everything more special."

Rafael Nadal to clash with Dominic Thiem in R1 of Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal will make his long-awaited return to the singles game with an opening-round clash against Dominic Theim at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Nadal is a wildcard entry at the tournament and will come into the match after an injury-marred 2023 season. The Spaniard underwent hip surgery and has been out of action for almost a year — the longest such break in his career.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had practiced with Holger Rune and Andy Murray before announcing his return to the tour. Ready to compete professionally, the Spaniard spoke about his mindset ahead of the match.

“I (didn’t) know one month ago if I would have the chance to come here or feel myself enjoying the practices. I feel ready to compete. Then what can happen in the competition, I can’t know. I don’t know,” he said in a press conference as per the ATP website.

Dominic Thiem will come into the match as a qualifier. He defeated James Mccabe and Giulio Zeppieri before setting up the opening-round encounter with Nadal. The players have met each other 15 times and their head-to-head stands at 9-6 in the 37-year-old's favor.

