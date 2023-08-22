"I was down, I'm dropping whoever I signed with" - Alycia Parks reveals how her Cincinnati Open winning partnership with Taylor Townsend came together

Alycia Parks has disclosed that she was both stunned and ecstatic when she was asked by Taylor Townsend to partner with her at the Cincinnati Open this year.

Despite joining forces for the first time on the WTA Tour, Parks and Townsend blazed through the Western & Southern Open field, stunning one seed after another en route to their title win.

Looking back on their partnership, Parks stated that it was Townsend who approached her through a text message. The youngster said that she was excited to play alongside a doubles specialist like Townsend.

"When she texted me, I was down. Let's sign up. I'm dropping whoever I signed with. I've always wanted to play with Taylor. First match, I was tight. I'm like, Taylor is the double specialist and I am tight out here," she told WTA Insider.

While not new to the doubles scene, Parks had a new and interesting experience playing with, and getting coached by, Townsend. The 22-year-old is also hopeful that they will team up again in the future.

"She's coaching me in the changeovers and I never had that," Parks said. "So for me to understand that from her, that's what I'm going to take into my doubles. Hopefully we can play again," she added.

Rennae Stubbs: "Alycia Parks is a strong girl, really wants it, she has a great head on her shoulders"

Alycia Parks has a 20-16 win-loss record in doubles in 2023.

Alycia Parks' Cincinnati Open win drew praise from all corners of the tennis world, including from former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs.

On an episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, the 52-year-old stated that Parks' serve was as good as Serena Williams' during the latter's peak. She predicted the young American to achieve great things in the sport, as long as she can stay fit and healthy.

"Her serve is, I’m telling you when they’re coming at me… Oh my god, it’s like Serena’s peak, that’s how good her serve is when it goes in. I’m telling you, she’s a potential top-10 player within the next 12 months. She’s got to keep, obviously, the body healthy. She’s a strong girl, really wants it, she has a great head on her shoulders," Stubbs expressed.