"I have more down to earth goals" - Iga Swiatek makes honest admission as she eyes impressive feat after reaching Wimbledon final

After progressing to the Wimbledon final, Iga Swiatek shared her thoughts about winning a Grand Slam title on all three surfaces. The final will be played at Center Court on Saturday, July 12.

Swiatek was last seen in action on Thursday, July 10, when she beat Belinda Bencic in the semifinals. This was the pair's first Wimbledon semifinal appearance, and the Pole took just one hour and 12 minutes to claim the victory. She defeated Bencic 6-2, 6-0 and advanced to the Wimbledon final for the first time.

Swiatek will play Amanda Anisimova in the final, and if she triumphs, she will become one of the rarest players to have won a Slam on each of the three surfaces. Following her semifinal win, the eighth seed held a post-match press conference, during which she was asked about her goal of winning a Grand Slam title on all three surfaces.

Claiming that she never thought it would be possible and revealing how she plans her goals, she said:

"Not really because I never thought it would be possible. As I said after my last match, I’m not this kind of person that sets these kinds of goals. I kind of live tournament by tournament. It’s not like I wake up and I’m like ‘Ok, I’m gonna win three slams this year.’ It’s not how I work. I have more like, down to earth goals, practicing day by day. This is what has always been working. I never had goals like that I would say."

The 24-year-old has won five Grand Slam singles titles so far in her career, including four French Open (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024) and the 2022 US Open.

Iga Swiatek opened up about competing against Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon final

Iga Swiatek is all set to compete against her childhood on-court rival, Amanda Anisimova, in the finals of Wimbledon on Saturday. Following the semifinal win, the Pole sat for a press conference, where she opened up about locking horns with Anisimova in the final. Swiatek revealed they played junior years together, and she knows Anisimova's strengths.

The duo hasn't faced each other in their pro careers yet, and Swiatek revealed that she will be gearing herself up according to the old strengths she remembers of her opponent.

"We played in juniors, and yeah, I mean, she can play amazing tennis. She loves fast surfaces because she has a flat game and it's fast, so yeah, you have to be ready for fast shots, for her being proactive. But I'm just gonna kind of focus on myself," Iga Swiatek said.

Opening up about her preparations, the five-time Grand Slam winner added:

"And yeah, I'll prepare tactically tomorrow because, as I said, we know each other from juniors and I know how she plays, but we never played a match—at least I think so. But I don't have a good memory, so yeah, I'll just prepare tomorrow like I would before any other match."

Iga Swiatek made her 2025 season debut by competing at the Australian Open. She couldn't advance further than the semifinals after Madison Keys beat her.

