"I expect great things from Rafael Nadal" - Roger Federer's ex-coach assured of Spaniard's 'very high level' ahead of 2024 return

Rafael Nadal shattered the internet a couple of weeks ago, announcing his much sought-after return to the tour following a year-long hiatus on the sidelines nursing multiple injuries.

Apart from sending his fans into delirium, Nadal got his colleagues equally excited. Everybody is truly raring to see the Matador back in action.

With the new season right around the corner, Nadal took to the practice courts in Kuwait with upcoming French teenage sensation Arthur Fils. The pair were spotted enjoying a rigorous practice session together and fine-tuning their skills ahead of the 2024 season.

Roger Federer's former coach, who is the current coach of the FFT, Ivan Ljubicic, gave fans a sneak peek into Nadal's preparations.

In an interview with Gazzetta Italy, Ljubicic revealed snippets of his conversation with the French youngster who declared that Nadal was in great shape. Confident that the Spanish ace would find his old form very soon despite being out of action for almost a year, Ljubicic added that he expects nothing but the best from Nadal.

"Nadal? Arthur Fils wrote to me to tell me that he was playing at a very high level. I always expect great things from Rafa," Ljubicic was quoted as saying via Gazzetta Italy.

"I can't wait to see him play in Brisbane and I am sure he still has great things to give to the sport," he added.

Nadal is due to make a comeback at the Brisbane International, an ATP 250 event played in the lead-up to the Australian Open. His return will mark roughly one year away from the tour. His last professional match was incidentally in Australia, at the 2023 Australian Open, where he was beaten in three sets by Mackenzie McDonald.

When Ivan Ljubicic joked about Rafael Nadal's indoor titles

Despite his abundant success in the sport, Rafael Nadal's exploits on indoor courts are not as prominent as they are on clay, or even hard. He's won just a handful of competitions indoors, and Ivan Ljubicic once hilariously reminded Rafa of his feats via his Instagram account.

Alongside a two-piece picture for the ages with Roger Federer also in the frame, Ljubicic made a special note of exactly how many times Nadal has lifted the top brass indoors.

"Two indoor events @rafaelnadal won in his career #lavercup #madrid2005," Ivan Ljubicic posted on Instagram.

Incidentally, Nadal's first-ever title indoors and his only individual one to date, was against Ljubicic. The pair battled it out in a five-set classic, with Nadal eventually prevailing. Nadal also won the 2019 Laver Cup, this time with Ljubicic on his side, who was coaching Federer at the time.

Nadal would go on to capture the third indoor title of his career later that year, winning the Davis Cup with his country, Spain.

