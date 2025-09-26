"I would not expect too much" - Jessica Pegula's coach makes bold claim about Novak Djokovic's future as Serb nears retirement

Jessica Pegula's coach, Mark Knowles, made a bold claim about Novak Djokovic's future as he nears retirement. The Serb is closing in on 40 years of age, and Knowles believes we should not expect much from him now.

Djokovic is still competing at the top level of tennis at age 38, but winning titles by defeating young rivals has proven difficult for him. He has reached the semifinal of all the Grand Slam events this year. However, he failed to reach the final after coming up short against the likes of Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner.

During an appearance on the Inside-In podcast, WTA World No. 5 Pegula's coach, Knowles, spoke about the Serb's future. Knowles noted that Djokovic has been open about his schedule, with his main focus locked on the Grand Slams as he continues his push for a record 25th major title.

He added that sponsorship opportunities also play a role, calling it a positive for both Djokovic and the sport.

"Obviously, I think it’s a sponsorship element which I think is great. Novak is fortunate, and we’re fortunate. Any time we watch Novak play, we want to watch him play," Knowles said.

Reflecting on Djokovic’s current level, Knowles remarked:

"I would not expect too much. His third gear is still better than most. But I don’t think we are going to see him shift into fifth or sixth gear."

The Serb won his 24th Grand Slam title in 2023 at the US Open. Since then, he has been fighting for his 25th, but in eight attempts, he has yet to achieve his goal.

Jessica Pegula's coach Mark Knowles opens up on what he has heard about Novak Djokovic's future

Jessica Pegula with her coach Mark Knowles at the WTA Finals 2024 - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula's coach, Mark Knowles, also opened up on what he has heard about Novak Djokovic's future in tennis. During the Inside-In podcast, Knowles said:

"From what I have heard, Novak is going to play in 2026 and 2027... From what I’m hearing, there are no thoughts of him shutting things down. So he obviously loves the challenge and still believes in himself."

At the 2025 US Open, Djokovic was in fine form as he fought past several youngsters before taking down fourth seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal. In the semifinal, however, he was convincingly defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. The Spaniard went on to win the title as well.

Up next, the Serb has signed up for the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai. The event will commence in the first week of October.

