Novak Djokovic next tournament: Everything to know about Serb's schedule as he looks to recover from US Open heartbreak

Novak Djokovic suffered a tough defeat at the 2025 US Open, where he was chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, but fate had other plans. He is now focused on bouncing back from that setback and is eager to return to winning ways soon. Djokovic wasn’t considered a top favorite to win in New York this year, but few were willing to count him out entirely. He reminded everyone of his pedigree by defeating the likes of Learner Tien, Cameron Norrie, Taylor Fritz, and others on his way to the semifinals, where he eventually fell to champion Carlos Alcaraz. After that, he also faced big changes off the court. He and his wife Jelena, along with their children Stefan and Tara, relocated from Serbia to Greece to settle there permanently. Reports suggested the move was influenced by his dissatisfaction with the political unrest back home. Despite that, Novak Djokovic has been training intensively and preparing for his comeback, but details about when he would return were unclear until today, when the official Instagram account of the Shanghai Masters announced that the 24-time Grand Slam champion will compete at this year’s tournament. They wrote:&quot;He's back 🤩 Our 4-time champ, @djokernole will return to Shanghai this year!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe ATP Masters 1000 tournament is scheduled to take place from October 1 to October 12. It will be held on outdoor hard courts at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in the Minhang District.Novak Djokovic is a 4-time Shanghai Masters ChampionNovak Djokovic pictured at the 2018 Shanghai Masters | Image Source: GettyNovak Djokovic has enjoyed a highly decorated career, and the Shanghai Masters stands out as one of the tournaments where he has been particularly successful, having claimed the title four times. Djokovic is the only man to have won in Shanghai four times, setting a record in itself. He also holds the record for most finals with five appearances, shares the most consecutive titles (2012, 2013) with Andy Murray, and has played the most matches at the event with 44, winning 39 of them. The Serb’s last title here came in 2018, when he defeated Borna Coric. Last year, he had a strong run, beating Alex Michelsen, Jakub Mensik, Taylor Fritz, and others to reach the final, but fell to Jannik Sinner. Having been selective with his tournaments this year, he will be aiming for a deep run in Shanghai.