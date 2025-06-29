"I don't expect much from myself" - Emma Raducanu makes brutally honest admission about her Wimbledon hopes

Emma Raducanu revealed that she will enter Wimbledon without any expectations but just to embrace whatever comes her way. Raducanu came off a second-round loss at the Lexus Eastbourne Open after losing to Maya Joint in two sets.

Raducanu was slated to start her season at the 2025 Auckland Open but withdrew due to a back injury. Following that, she took the court at the Australian Open, blazing past Ekaterina Alexandrova and Amanda Anisimova until losing to Iga Swiatek in the third round. After back-to-back first-round defeats, she reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, her first in a WTA 1000 event.

At the French Open, she faced a second-round exit and followed by a quarterfinal appearance at the first grass-court tournament of the year. She could not improve her form at the Lexus Eastbourne Open and hasn't kept her hopes up for Wimbledon as well, as revealed in a pre-match press conference. The British No.1 will instead embrace whatever comes her way in the third Grand Slam of the year.

"Truthfully, I don't expect much from myself this year. I know I've just, you know, been dealing with certain things, and I just want to go out there and embrace the moment, I want to embrace the occasion. I know there's not many opportunities to be playing at Wimbledon, you get it once a year and for a finite amount of time, but I'm just looking forward to going out there and feeling the surroundings and atmosphere."

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open, the first British player to clinch the title in a major since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Emma Raducanu broke down in tears after opening-round win in Eastbourne

Emma Raducanu at the Lexus Eastbourne Open - Day Three - (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu withdrew from the Berlin Open in the wake of a back injury before competing at the Lexus Eastbourne Open. Despite initial struggles, she picked up pace to defeat Ann Li in two sets.

Following the win, the former World No. 10 looked visibly emotional, but in a press conference later, she chose to conceal the reason behind her breakdown.

"I received some pretty bad news, so I would like to keep it personal, if that's OK? But it was difficult, very emotional at the end and probably just a release of different emotion."

However, she thanked her home crowd to motivate her after the first set loss.

"I feel incredible. I just want to thank the crowd for getting me through some really sticky moments. It really meant a lot to me and I'm really proud of how I fought back after losing the first set."

Emma Raducanu has been announced as Carlos Alcaraz's doubles partner in the 2025 US Open.

