"I was famous for being not so consistent, and then to become one of the most consistent players ever is quite a shock to me as well" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer has had an era-defining career and as he gears up for his final competitive appearance, the Swiss legend looked back at his formative years.

Having been famous for not being a consistent player in his early days, he said that becoming one of the most consistent players on the circuit has surprised him too.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup, the 20-time Grand Slam winner said he was proud of the longevity of his career.

"I think, and I mentioned this in interviews in the past maybe, and this is maybe an appropriate time to say this again, is the longevity for me. I was famous for being quite erratic at the beginning of my career. If you maybe remember, I was famous for being not so consistent, you know, and then to become one of the most consistent players ever is quite a shock to me, as well," Federer said.

The 41-year-old said it has been a great accomplishment for him to compete and win tournaments over the years. He added that it was a privilege for him to stay at the top for such a long time.

"That has been I think a great accomplishment for me personally that people can judge, if they think that's the case too, but for me, that is something I have really enjoyed and that I have been able to stay at the top for so long and compete for any tournament I would enter and really go out there and say, like, I hope I can win the tournament for, I don't know, let's say 15-plus years," he stated.

The former World No. 1 went on to add that while he had hoped to make the quarterfinals of tournaments in the first few years of his career, he soon got used to the winning habit.

"That has been a privilege, sitting at the press conference and being able to say that and not just saying, Oh, quarters would be great. Those were the first few years of my career. But it was for so long, of course, that I also almost got used to it," he explained.

Federer stated that he always looked up to legends of other sports, like Michael Schumacher and Tiger Woods, and opined that being on the same level as them was a great feeling.

"Looking back, that has a special meaning to me because I always looked up to the Michael Schumachers, Tiger Woods, all the other guys that stayed so long at the top that I didn't understand how they did it. Next thing you know, you're part of that group, and it's been a great feeling," he said.

Roger Federer to compete in doubles at 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Andy Murray at a Laver Cup practice session.

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup will be Roger Federer's swansong. He will team up with his biggest rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray for Team Europe. Coached by Bjorn Borg, Team Europe is undefeated in the previous four editions of the Laver Cup.

Federer has been struggling with a knee injury for the last three years, forcing him to miss a considerable amount of events on the tour. He confirmed that he will not be competing in the singles category in London. Instead, he will play only one doubles match before being replaced by Matteo Berrettini in the team.

The 2022 Laver Cup is scheduled to be played from September 23-25 at the O2 Arena.

