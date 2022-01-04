"I feel that I have my chance, that's why I'm still playing"- Simona Halep on winning another Grand Slam

Simona Halep will be keen to put her injury-stricken 2021 season behind her and begin proceedings in 2022 on a winning note. The Romanian will be back in competition at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 (Jan 4-9) and will face qualifier Destanee Aiava in the first round.

During her press conference, the two-time Grand Slam champion was asked to comment on the state of women's tennis. The Romanian opined that while the top 10 players are strong contenders at any tournament, she still believes she can win another Grand Slam.

"I feel like anyone from top 10, also over top 10, can win a Grand Slam or a tournament. I feel that I have my chance, of course. That's why I'm still playing. But I don't think about that anymore, as much as I did in the past. Now everything is coming as a bonus, and I'm trying to enjoy the tennis more, not the results," Halep added.

Halep also revealed that she is happy to be back at Melbourne Park -- the venue where she mapped a remarkable run to the Australian Open final in 2018. She added that she feels healthy and will strive to play good tennis despite being over 30 years of age.

"I feel good, I feel healthy. I have worked a lot in the off-season back home. From 2018 I have great memories, the battles that I had on the court were really important for me," Halep said. "The fact that I won those matches made me stronger mentally and as a player. I'm really happy that I can be here even if I'm over 30, and give myself a chance to play good tennis here."

"He is still my friend, I will always be thankful to him"- Simona Halep on former coach Darren Cahill

Simona Halep finished the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the World No. 1 while working with Darren Cahill

Simona Halep announced the termination of her six-year long coaching partnership with Darren Cahill last year. Under his tutelage, she won the 2018 Roland Garros and spent 64 weeks at the top of the WTA rankings.

During her press conference, Halep revealed that the split was a mutual decision and that she was thankful for Cahill's guidance both on and off the court.

"It's been a great relationship, and he's still my friend," the Romanian said. "He was like my family, so I cannot just call him a coach. He taught me many things outside the court, how to live easier, so I will always be very thankful to him. The decision came from both sides. But we're still in a good connection, and I'm thankful that he's been in my career."

