Maria Sharapova stated during the 2007 French Open that she felt like a cow on ice while playing on clay court.

The Russian made her Roland Garros debut in 2003 as a qualifier and suffered a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Spain's Magui Serna in the opening round. She reached the quarterfinals of the claycourt Major in 2004 and 2005 before enduring a fourth-round exit in 2006.

Sharapova entered the 2007 French Open seeded second after missing most of the claycourt season due to a shoulder injury. The Russian started the tournament with a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Emilie Loit and followed it up with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over American Jill Craybas to book her spot in the third round.

Speaking after the match against Craybas, Sharapova said that she was still feeling a significant amount of pain on her shoulder and found it difficult to move it up and down. The-then 20-year-old also said that she felt like a cow on ice, especially on clay where she doesn't play too often during the year. Sharapova added that playing on the surface was not natural for her.

"(My shoulder pain) is still there at times. For one week I couldn't do anything. I couldn't really move my shoulder up and down because there was a significant amount of pain. I feel like a cow on ice. Especially on clay. I don't play on clay for the other 10 months of the year. It's not as natural for me," the Russian said.

Maria Sharapova eventually went on to reach the semifinals of the 2007 French Open, doing so for the first time in her career. Here, she lost 6-2, 6-1 to eventual runner-up and future champion Ana Ivanovic.

Maria Sharapova won the French Open twice

Despite claiming that she felt like a cow on ice on clay, Maria Sharapova's most successful Grand Slam has come on the surface. The Russian won the French Open twice, which is the only Major she has won more than once.

Her first title at Roland Garros came in 2012 when she beat Sara Errani 6-3, 6-2 in the final. The win saw Sharapova complete the career Grand Slam, having previously won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open in 2008, 2004 and 2006, respectively.

The Russian's second French Open title came in 2014 when she defeated Simona Halep 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 in the final.

Her last appearance at the claycourt Major came in 2018 when she was seeded 28th. Sharapova beat Richel Hogenkamp, Donna Vekic and Karolina Pliskova to reach the fourth round. Here, she was scheduled to face Serena Williams but the American withdrew due to a pectoral muscle injury, thus giving the Russian a place in the quarterfinals, where she lost 6-2, 6-1 to Garbine Muguruza.

