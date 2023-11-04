"I feel like I’m in a better place to compete now" - Emma Raducanu opens up about finding her footing after surgery and eyeing a strong return

Emma Raducanu recently revealed how she is coping with her long layoff from tennis due to multiple surgeries and what she hopes to achieve in the 2024 season.

In a candid conversation with former British No. 1 Laura Robson, Raducanu shared her thoughts on her rehab process, her mental state, and her goals for the future.

Raducanu burst onto the scene in 2021 when she won the US Open as a qualifier, becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977. However, the 20-year-old has been plagued by injuries of late. She underwent surgery on her ankle and both wrists earlier this year and has not played a competitive match since the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Raducanu said that she has been working hard on her rehab, and slowly making progress. She described the process as "slow and repetitive" but is motivated by the long-term goal of returning to the court.

"The process is so slow and repetitive," Raducanu said. "Sometimes it's really hard to just not get bored of it and just keep in mind the long-term end goal. And just keeping that in mind just keeps you going even on the days you don't feel like."

Raducanu also claimed that she is in a better place mentally to compete now than she ever has been before or since the 2021 US Open.

"It was difficult to train. Like for example, if it was just a wrist, you could run or still do other things. So in the beginning, it was very much quite sedentary. I feel like mentally, I'm in a better place to compete now than I ever have been before or since the US Open," she added.

Expand Tweet

"I'm just aiming to get back as soon as possible without rushing it" - Emma Raducanu on her comeback plans

Emma Raducanu at the Rothesay Open

Emma Raducanu also expressed her eagerness to get back on court and compete, but she is realistic about the challenges ahead. She admitted that it would take time to get back to her best level but is confident that she can do it.

"I'm just aiming to get back as soon as possible without rushing it because I know when you rush, you just set yourself back a little bit," Raducanu said.

"So yeah, hoping to get back on court for next season. And I know it's going to be difficult when you haven't competed for a long time, like almost a year. So it's for sure going to take me some tournaments to get back into and up to speed. But once I do, I think I'm in a better headspace to compete now," she added.

Emma Raducanu has only played 10 matches this season in five tournaments with a 5-5 win-loss record. She last played at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she lost in the first round to Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.