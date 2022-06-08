"I feel like this is really my strength: being unique" - Naomi Osaka on her Japanese-Haitian heritage

Naomi Osaka celebrated her biracial identity as she graced the summer issue of Dazed magazine.

Clad in outfits that represented her Japanese culture, Osaka said that she considers her being unique a strength, while also noting the qualities she gets from both her Japanese and Haitian heritages.

"I feel like this is really my strength: being unique and also having diverse life experiences which have made me more tolerant, accepting and curious. I can feel myself having different characteristics from each parent, which directly reflect the nationalities. I am quite soft-spoken, which is definitely from my Japanese side, but I think my fierce competitiveness comes from my Haitian side," Osaka said.

The four-time Grand Slam champ's mother, Tamaki Osaka, is from Japan while her father, Leonard Francois, is from Haiti. She was born in Osaka, Japan and moved to New York when she was three.

In an Instagram post, Osaka shared how she has always wanted to do a fashion shoot that showcased her diverse background.

"I’ve always wanted to do a fashion centered shoot that incorporated my different cultures and to see it come to life is beyond cool," Osaka wrote.

In a different post by Play Academy Naomi, a program created by Osaka that aims to change girls’ lives through play and sport, the former World No. 1 was asked about the obstacles she faces as a Japanese-Haitian.

The 24-year-old said that she loved how she grew up and that she would not change anything about her. And while she did go through "some stuff," the love she has for her culture goes above anything else.

"As a person, you're going to face a lot of ignorant people no matter what. But for me, I love how I grew up. I wouldn't have changed anything. I wouldnt have changed my parents or anything like that," said Naomi Osaka.

"It's kind of just about about loving who you are and embracing who you are. I would say I gained more, if anything. Definitely went through some stuff but I would say at the end of the day, the love that I have for my culture surpasses anything else," she added.

Naomi Osaka joins Iga Swiatek, four former champs in Wimbledon entry list

Naomi Osaka suffers first round exit in 2022 French Open

Naomi Osaka is on the Wimbledon entry list despite earlier saying that she leans towards skipping the tournament which was stripped of ranking points due to its ban on Russian and Belarusian tennis players.

Osaka withdrew from the grass-court Major last year as she decided to take a break after baring her struggles with depression and anxiety.

Newly minted French Open champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads the pack together with former Wimbledon champs Simona Halep (2019), Angelique Kerber (2018), Garbine Muguruza (2017), and Petra Kvitova (2011, 2014).

Others on the list include Major winners Bianca Andreescu, Sofia Kenin, Barbora Krejcikova and Sloane Stephens. Reigning US Open titleholder Emma Raducanu's participation, meanwhile, is in doubt following an injury she sustained on the grass courts of Nottingham on Tuesday.

Former champions Venus Williams and Serena Williams are notably absent from the list.

French Open runner-up Coco Gauff is featured while Paris quarterfinalist Leylah Fernandez will not play as she is nursing a right foot injury she sustained during the clay-court Major.

