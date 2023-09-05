Carlos Alcaraz has allayed any injury fears after being seen in action at the 2023 US Open with his left leg taped up.

On Monday, September 4, Alcaraz took on Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round at the New York Major. The defending champion was dominant in his win, taking just one hour and 59 minutes to defeat the 22-year-old 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Besides the splendid tennis on display, what caught fans' attention was Alcaraz's left leg being wrapped in tape. At a press conference after the win, the World No. 1 explained how playing two weeks at a Grand Slam is physically demanding and that he experienced a bit of pain before the match.

"Well, it's really tough playing in a Grand Slam. You play tough matches during two weeks. For me it's normal that some pains came to your body, and you have to take care about it," he said.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, however, assured that the tape was purely a precautionary measure and that it was not something serious.

"It's nothing serious, it's just for prevention. I mean, I felt a little bit that pain on the left leg, but as I said nothing serious. Just taking care about it," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz emulates Andre Agassi with US Open 2023 4R win, to face Russian opposition in quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2023 US Open.

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz bettered his quarterfinal finish at the 2021 US Open by going all the way to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title. The win also saw him being crowned the World No. 1 for the first time in his career.

This year, Alcaraz has been dominant in his bid to defend his title in New York. He dropped only one set (against Dan Evans in the third round) en route to booking his spot in the quarterfinals with the win against Matteo Arnaldi.

With it, Alcaraz became just the second man, after two-time champion Andre Agassi, in the Open Era to reach the last eight stage thrice at the US Open before the age of 21.

Russian opposition stands between the Spaniard and a spot in the semifinals, as the winner of the match between compatriots Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will book their spot in the quarterfinals against Alcaraz.