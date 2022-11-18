"I finally won a match as dad" - new father Rafael Nadal exhilarated by lone ATP Finals win over Casper Ruud

Tennis ace Rafael Nadal made an appearance in the ATP Finals for the 11th time in his illustrious career. The Spaniard, who is yet to win a title at the tournament, was unlucky at the 2022 event as well. However, he managed to find a silver lining during his final encounter at the Nitto ATP Finals.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner, who was on a four-match losing streak, his first since 2009, turned things around on his way out of Turin with a win over Norwegian Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-5.

Nadal's positive result was of little importance as he was already eliminated from the competition owing to two prior losses against Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime. However, the Spaniard was happy to register his first victory as a father and end his 2022 season on a positive note.

"I finally won a match as dad because I had three losses in a row" – a happy Rafael Nadal said in Italian during his on-court interview, referring to losses against Tommy Paul at Paris Masters and the recent two at ATP Finals.

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 8, 2022. The ATP Finals was the first time that the 22-time Grand Slam champion was accompanied by Perello and their newborn son.

"I will be home for a while, family and work" - Rafael Nadal weighs in on the positives of his ATP Finals exit

Rafael Nadal heads back home to Mallorca after Turin exit

Nadal is out of the competition at the season-ending tournament, however, he has a lot of positives to look forward to. The 36-year-old was excited to spend a few relaxing days with wife and baby son at their home in Mallorca, before leaving for his Latin America exhibition tour with Casper Ruud.

The Spaniard noted that he would also get a few practices in and focus on his health to prepare for the 2023 season. The new father also remarked that his decision-making process is different now that he has a baby son.

"Going to be back home and try to enjoy little bit the fact that I will be home for a while, family and work. Well, work? For me is not work, is practice. Just practice, try to make the right plan to be able to stay healthy enough and to stay ready for the beginning of the next season. How early? I can't tell you yet because, as you can imagine now, my life changed a little bit. I don't make unilateral decisions. I need to check a little bit," Rafael Nadal said during his post-match presser.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes