"I would fire her immediately" - Iga Swiatek's bizarre interaction with her sports psychologist during Wimbledon loss baffles tennis fans

In a thrilling match on Centre Court on Tuesday, Elina Svitolina defeated world No. 1 Iga Swiatek to extend her incredible run at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and reach the semi-finals.

Svitolina, who defeated Victoria Azarenka in the previous round, staged a remarkable comeback to win the first set 7-5 against Swiatek. The Pole levelled the match in another closely contested set, 7-6(5), by edging a tie-break before Svitolina defeated the four-time major winner by winning the final set, 6-2.

The Ukrainian star, a former Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2019, will next compete against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for a spot in Saturday's title clash.

However, one moment during the game drew everyone's attention. Daria Abramowicz, Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist, said something to her and made a chirping motion with her hand. To this, the 22-year-old sarcastically replied with a thumbs up.

Tennis fans were displeased with the duo's bizarre interaction and took to Twitter to express their feelings. One user questioned Abramowicz's actions, saying that instead of being mad at Swiatek, she should be encouraging.

"Shouldn’t she be encouraging her instead of being mad at her?" the user questioned.

Gi @crzygeminibaker @Svitoflopina Shouldn’t she be encouraging her instead of being mad at her? 🤨 @Svitoflopina Shouldn’t she be encouraging her instead of being mad at her? 🤨

Another user sarcastically stated that they believe the Pole is motivated at this point by her psychologist's irritation with her. The user wrote:

"At this point idk maybe igas motivation is daria annoying her?"

vape god @frankiehgrande @Svitoflopina at this point idk maybe igas motivation is daria annoying her? @Svitoflopina at this point idk maybe igas motivation is daria annoying her?

According to another account, if they were in Swiatek's shoes, they would immediately fire Daria Abramowicz.

"I would fire her immediately," the account tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"I lost and I'm not happy for sure" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Iga Swiatek stated during her press conference that she was obviously unhappy with her performance as she lost. However, she quickly congratulated Elina Svitolina and promised to work harder in the coming years to be more consistent.

"Well, for sure it's not easy to do that right now 'cause I lost and I'm not happy for sure. I know I gave my all. Maybe that wasn't my best performance today, but also Elina played really well. So congrats to her. I'll work harder to be more consistent in future years and to play better," she said.

In a potential turn of events, Iga Swiatek could find herself in a precarious position as her World No.1 ranking hangs in the balance. The outcome hinges on the performance of Aryna Sabalenka, who is set to battle against Madison Keys in the quarterfinals on Wednesday (July 12).

Should Sabalenka triumph and advance to the highly coveted final, the Pole's reign at the top of the WTA Rankings would come to an abrupt end, relinquishing her throne to the Belarusian.

Poll : 0 votes