"I forgot" - Naomi Osaka reveals real reason behind not congratulating Victoria Mboko on Canadian Open win

Naomi Osaka has issued a clarification about snubbing Victoria Mboko while delivering her speech after losing the women's singles final of the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada, to the 18-year-old home favorite. The Japanese WTA icon's snub stirred controversy, as several journalists and fans perceived it as an act lacking in class from the former No. 1 and four-time Major champion.
Following Mboko's 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Osaka on Center Court of Montreal's IGA Stadium on Thursday, August 7, the Japanese said in her speech:
"I don’t really want to take up too much time. I’ll just say thank you to everyone. Thank you to my team, the ball kids, organizers, & volunteers. I hope you guys had a good night."
It's worth noting that Mboko herself spoke up about her admiration for the Japanese while delivering her own speech.
Later, at a press conference, Naomi Osaka claimed she forgot to congratulate Victoria Mboko and went on to laud the teenager.
"I think it's kind of funny. This morning I was very grateful. I don't know why my emotions flipped so quickly, but I'm really happy to have played the final. I think Victoria played really well. I completely forgot to congratulate her on the court. Yeah, I mean, she did really amazing," Osaka said.
"It could have went better, but that's just me being picky" - Naomi Osaka on Canadian Open 2025 run under Iga Swiatek's ex-coach's tutelage
In the same press conference, Naomi Osaka was asked about her thoughts on her collaboration with Iga Swiatek's ex-coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski, at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal. Wiktorowski, who spearheaded Swiatek's charge to five of the Pole's six Major title triumphs, began coaching Osaka on a trial basis in Montreal, and it's yet to be confirmed if he will become the Japanese's new full-time coach.
"Yeah, obviously this tournament went really well (working with Wiktorowski). It could have went better, but that's just me being picky. I think it was a really good first tournament, and I hope that we can continue," Osaka said.
Osaka parted ways with iconic French coach Patrick Mouratoglou prior to kickstarting her Montreal campaign after a largely disappointing 10-month partnership. Up next for the Japanese is the Cincinnati Open, the last big event in the buildup to this year's US Open.
