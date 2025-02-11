"I get frustrated with restaurants these days" - Andre Agassi names his favorite spots in Las Vegas

Tennis legend Andre Agassi has acknowledged that he has become increasingly frustrated with the loud environments in modern restaurants. He prefers quieter spaces where conversation flows without battling excessive background noise. While discussing his dining preferences, Agassi also shared his top restaurant picks in Las Vegas.

Agassi has long been involved in the restaurant business through his partnership with renowned chef Michael Mina. Together, they have established dozens of restaurants, giving Agassi a front-row seat to evolving dining trends.

Despite the deep connection to the industry, he has grown increasingly frustrated with one major aspect - noise levels. As he explained in an exclusive interview with Forbes Travel Guide, it’s not about hearing loss but rather the desire for a more peaceful dining atmosphere.

Trending

"I get frustrated with restaurants these days, and maybe that gives away my age, but I think the older you get, the more the noise bothers you. It’s not because you can’t necessarily hear; it’s because you don’t want the noise," Agassi said.

Among the many Las Vegas dining options, the eight-time Grand Slam singles champion singled out Bourbon Steak at the Four Seasons, one of Mina’s establishments, for its well-balanced acoustics.

Aside from dining, Agassi's appreciation for exceptional venues extends to Las Vegas' entertainment scene. He raved about The Smith Center, a premier theatrical venue, and The Sphere, a state-of-the-art concert hall in Las Vegas.

"I also love The Smith Center. It’s just such a great theatrical venue. And The Sphere. You see a concert there, and you wonder how you’ll ever go back to the Hollywood Bowl, so to speak. It’s like 169,000 speakers with such pinpoint accuracy that you can hear Bono whispering," he added.

Andre Agassi talks about what makes his hometown Las Vegas special

In Picture: Andre Agassi (Source: Getty)

In the same interview, Andre Agassi expressed his admiration for Las Vegas, highlighting the city's ability to continuously evolve and reinvent itself. He recalled how, as a teenager, he often had to defend his hometown against misconceptions - many assumed he lived in a hotel because of the city's reputation.

"I love how we can constantly reinvent ourselves. I had to defend this city when I was 16, traveling the world and explaining to people I don’t live in a hotel. And now we’re pulling professional sports teams, which they never said we would have for gaming concern issues," Agassi said.

Andre Agassi highlighted its unexpected rise as a professional sports hub and its innovation in entertainment, citing The Sphere as an example. To him, Las Vegas is a dynamic global destination that keeps pushing boundaries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi