"I get really pissed off when people in the crowd say things and it affects our great champions like that" - Nick Kyrgios throws his weight behind Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka was recently driven to tears by a heckler at Indian Wells who told the Japanese that she "sucks" during her defeat to Veronika Kudermetova. Now, Nick Kyrgios has come out in defense of Osaka, saying that it pains him to see a "great champion" such as the Japanese being subject to such treatment.

The four-time Major champion availed the services of a therapist following ttheincident, which she said reminded her of the time when the Williams sisters were racially jeered at Indian Wells in 2001.

Speaking to the media after beating Andrey Rublev, Kyrgios explained how he incredibly respects Osaka and considers her an icon to many.

"You know, I'm a massive fan of Naomi. I think what she can do for the sport and what she's already done, she's a great champion. I think she's incredible. I think she's going to inspire millions of people."

Kyrgios stressed that watching players like Osaka get insulted by the crowd angers him, especially because such players play under a tremendous weight of expectations.

"I get really pissed off when people in the crowd say things and it affects our great champions like that, because she's carrying a lot of weight on her shoulders," Kyrgios added. "She's also a normal human dealing with normal problems as well as carrying the weight of the world."

Kyrgios asserted that he wants the best for the Japanese in terms of on-court success. Naomi Osaka has fallen down the rankings at World No. 77 after skipping most of last season and beginning the year poorly.

"I want to be first to stand up and say it's not okay. But she's awesome. I want the best success for her. Obviously her ranking is not where it used to be, and I want her to get back to the top. Everyone knows what she's capable of."

Naomi Osaka & Nick Kyrgios will face a stern test in their respective third-round matches at the Miami Open

Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios both posted convincing wins in their respective second-round matches at the Miami Open. While Osaka knocked out three-time Slam champion Angelique Kerber (6-2, 6-3), Kyrgios handed Andrey Rublev a 6-3, 6-0 mauling.

The Japanese will next face Karolina Muchova on Saturday, who has given her a tough time in both of their previous fixtures. The Czech took Osaka to three sets in her Cincinnati defeat in 2020 and exacted revenge at Madrid last year.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios will take on experienced campaigner Fabio Fognini in his third-round match on Sunday. The Aussie leads the Italian 1-0 on the head-to-head.

