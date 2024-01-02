"I got constant treatment before, during, after the match" - Novak Djokovic opens up on injury concerns at United Cup 2024

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has said that he received medical attention 'before, during and after' his United Cup 2024 match against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Having downed Zhang Zhizhen of China in his season opener, Djokovic, 36, looked in cruise control against Lehecka, leading 6-1, 3-1. But he dropped the set in a tiebreak before taking a medical timeout for a wrist issue.

That seemingly worked, as the Serb regained control of proceedings in the decider, sealing victory in two hours and 18 minutes at the RAC Arena in Perth. dropping just one game.

In his post-match press conference, the World No. 1 revealed that he had medical attention before and after the match but allayed any concerns:

"It happened in the warmup today before the match. I basically got constant treatment before the match, during the match, after the match, you know, trying to address the issue that I'm facing today in the best possible way."

Djokovic continued:

"I mean, it's not the first time that I have faced these kind of circumstances at such a high level of professional tennis. I know professional sport in general, these things happen. I think it's not a major concern, because I still managed to finish the match and managed to play well, even though I maybe wasn't feeling 100%, but still, you know, it allowed me to finish the match."

Expressing hope that the issue won't bother him in the tie against United Cup hosts Australia on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, the Serb concluded:

"Hopefully I'll have enough time to recover for tomorrow's tie against Australia that is in the afternoon hours, so, you know, more time for us."

In his debut United Cup campaign, Djokovic is now 2-0. Since losing to Hyeon Chung in the 2018 Australian Open fourth round, the Serb is unbeaten Down Under.

Novak Djokovic expecting 'a lot of noise' against Australia in United Cup quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's win against Lehecka tied Serbia's United Cup clash with the Czech Republic. Hamad Medjedovic and Olga Danilovic beat Miriam Kolodziejova and Petr Nouza in a match tiebreak to seal the team's last-eight berth.

Djokovic was cheering on from the sidelines as Medjedovic sent down an ace on match point to help Serbia progress to the knockouts and seal a quarterfinal berth with hosts Australia.

Expecting a raucous atmosphere in a packed stadium, Djokovic said in his aforementioned press conference:

"A lot of noise I think from both sides, from both cheerleading groups. Of course probably more expectably and logically more Australians. But it's a big arena. A lot of people can fit in that area, I think 12,000, 13,000. Hopefully we can see it packed, because it's an exciting tie. I think every match is going to be really good to watch."

Novak Djokovic will take on Alex de Minaur in singles action, having previously won the pair's lone clash in the Australian Open fourth round last year.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis