"I got her a good boy" – Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gifts her an adorable puppy on their fifth marriage anniversary

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently gifted the tennis legend a lovely puppy on their fifth wedding anniversary.

In 2015, Williams and Ohanian fell head over heels in love, and their relationship has only grown since then. They tied the knot on November 16, 2017, in New Orleans and welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Jr., the same year.

For their anniversary, the Reddit co-founder decorated their home with bouquets of red roses and a heart-shaped floral arrangement. The decorations undoubtedly impressed the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who complimented Ohanian for his thoughtful effort.

Serena Williams' Instagram story

Days later, Ohanian turned to Twitter to reveal a gift he gave his wife: a puppy named Maximus. He presented Maximus to the world and wrote that the new 5-year anniversary gift tradition is a puppy and that he got her a "good boy."

"Adora & Maximus. The new 5 Year Anniversary Gift tradition is a puppy. That's just a fact; I got her a Good Boy," he wrote.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Adora & Maximus.

The new 5 Year Anniversary Gift tradition is a puppy.

That's just a fact; I got her a Good Boy. Adora & Maximus.The new 5 Year Anniversary Gift tradition is a puppy.That's just a fact; I got her a Good Boy. https://t.co/lxEpSJOb5Z

The couple is well-known for their love of dogs. Alexis Ohanian already has a rescue dog named Adora, and Serena Williams has two dogs as well. She is the mother of Laurelai, a Shih Tzu. Her other puppy, Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal, is a lovely Yorkshire Terrier.

"I was trying to get rid of him" – Serena Williams on her first meeting with Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams pictured at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and talked about her first encounter with Alexis Ohanian. The 41-year-old claimed that she and her friends were at an Italian restaurant when she first encountered Ohanian, and they made an effort to get rid of him because they thought he was annoying.

"So we were at this restaurant, and I was in Italy...and this guy shows up, and the whole place is empty. This guy, like, really tall, he comes with his computer and he, like, plops down right next to us. He opens his computer and starts typing, and I’m just like, 'Why?' I was so angry... I was like, 'Why is this guy here?' And so we tried to get rid of him," she said.

"You know, my friend was like, 'Listen, there’s a rat over there.' He’s an Aussie, he was like, ‘Oh my God! There’s a rat! [in Australian accent]' and I’m like, ‘Ya there’s a rat!’ and Alexis looks and doesn’t flinch, and I’m like, ‘You’re not afraid of rats?’ And he’s like, ‘Umm no I’m from Brooklyn,' I guess he always knew I was full of stuff. And so then, that’s how we met. I was trying to get rid of him," she added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes