Alpine skiing legend Lindsey Vonn recently named Roger Federer as the greatest champion of all time in men's tennis. Vonn did admit, however, that she also has great respect for Federer's rival Rafael Nadal.

Lindsey Vonn is considered to be one of the best Alpine skiers of all time. The American won an Olympic gold medal, two bronze medals, two World Championship gold medals and four overall World Cup titles in her career.

Vonn is well-acquainted with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who had sent her a congratulatory message on her retirement last year. The two also played an exhibition tennis match on the Aletsch Glacier in 2014, to promote the opening of a Lindt chocolate shop.

In a recent interview, Vonn was asked about her thoughts on the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in men's tennis. And the American responded in very forthright fashion.

"I have great respect for Rafael Nadal," Vonn said. "What he showed - especially on clay - is incredible. But I was and am a Roger Federer fan until the end. For me, Roger Federer will always be the greatest champion of all time. He plays with so much grace, is so balanced. And he's wonderful to the fans and people. You can hardly do better than Roger Federer."

Vonn added that aside from stats and numbers, the GOAT should also have other qualities that transcend the sport itself. And the American believes Federer has all of those qualities and more.

"Records are important, of course," Vonn said. "Often those with the most wins are said to be the greatest. But there is that certain something that you have to have otherwise. To overcome barriers that go beyond the sport and to convey it there. These people are more than just athletes. Not everyone is like that - but Roger sure is."

Roger Federer is the reason I watch tennis. I hope he returns soon: Lindsey Vonn

The 39-year-old Roger Federer has not played since January's Australian Open, due to a knee injury. He underwent two surgeries for the same - one in February and another in June.

The Swiss legend is slated to return to the court in time for the Australian Open, and Vonn is one of many who are eagerly looking forward to seeing him in action again.

"I am sure Roger Federer will return," Vonn said. "He's so passionate about tennis - that's why he's been playing for so long. He gives so much to the sport. Roger Federer is the reason I watch tennis. Sport is no longer the same without him. I hope he returns soon."

The American believes Roger Federer would like to continue playing tennis as long as he can, but that it all depends on how his body holds up.

"He wants to play tennis as long as he can," Vonn went on. "Like I was skiing. But at some point the body may say: 'No, it's too much'. I don't know where Roger stands in this process."