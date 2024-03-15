"I hear that Jannik Sinner is absolutely naked right now" - Carlos Alcaraz echoes Tommy Paul's 'funny' sentiments on Italian ahead of Indian Wells SF

Carlos Alcaraz has echoed Tommy Paul's sentiments on Jannik Sinner ahead of the Spaniard's semifinal clash against the Italian at Indian Wells.

Defending champion Alcaraz reached the semis after a dominant 6-3, 6-1 win over Alexander Zverev. Meanwhile, Sinner sealed his semifinal spot after defeating Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-3.

Tommy Paul, who is set to face Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal, spoke about Sinner during a press conference after beating Casper Ruud. Paul borrowed a term from his fitness trainer Franco Herrero to describe the Italian's rich vein of form.

"My fitness trainer taught me a term that they use in Argentina when somebody's playing unbelievable. It means they say they're playing naked and he's (Sinner) playing absolutely naked," Paul said, via TennisTV on YouTube.

Alcaraz echoed Paul's words when he was asked about his thoughts on facing Sinner following his win over Zverev.

"He's [Jannik Sinner is] the best tennis player in the world right now, without a doubt. I mean, I hear some declarations from Tommy Paul that was funny for me, that he's absolutely naked right now (smiling)," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Jannik Sinner can become the new World No. 2 if he beats Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner (L) and Carlos Alcaraz (R) at the 2023 Miami Open

Jannik Sinner became the ATP World No. 3 after winning the Rotterdam Open. The Italian replaced Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles rankings, who withdrew from the Rotterdam Open due to fatigue and a right foot injury he had sustained during his Australian Open campaign.

If Sinner manages to oust Alcaraz from the BNP Paribas Open, he will climb to World No. 2. The Italian leads the Spaniard 4-3 in their head-to-head record.

Sinner faced Alcaraz on three occasions in 2023. The pair's first clash of 2023 came in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters, where the Spaniard won 7-6(4), 6-3.

However, it did not take long for Sinner to exact revenge for his Indian Wells loss. The Italian registered a three-set win over the Spaniard in the semifinals of the Miami Open. However, Sinner ultimately finished the tournament as the runner-up, as Daniil Medvedev clinched the crown.

The semifinals of the China Open set the stage for the Italian and Spaniard's final 2023 meeting, which Sinner won 7-6(4), 6-1. So far in 2024, the 22-year-old remains undefeated, having won all 16 of his singles matches. Alcaraz, on the other hand, has 10 wins and three losses this season.