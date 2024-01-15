"I heard they called me Batman, I felt like Serena Williams a little bit, you know, style" - Ons Jabeur after debuting new Australian Open look

Tennis has given the sporting world a few fashion icons, with Serena Williams leading the list. Ons Jabeur, who debuted her new look at the Australian Open, is ready to step into the shoes of the American icon.

Speaking to media after her first-round win over Ukrainian qualifier Yulia Starodubtsewa, Jabeur said she was enjoying her new partnership with Saudi-based clothing brand Kayanee.

The Tunisian said she heard people call her “Batman” as she stepped out on court in her jacket, saying that it made her feel like style-icon Williams.

"So I'm very happy to start this new partnership... We are going to try something -- like today I entered with Batman, they called me," Ons Jabuer said. "I heard they called me Batman. It's good. The vibes are good. I felt like maybe Serena Williams a little bit, you know, style.

The Tunisian added that she was excited to reveal her other looks by Kayanee during her upcoming matches.

"You know me. I don't do those things. I'm honestly having fun to have those different collections and feel very pampered from Kayanee. So I'm looking forward to show you more outfits," she said.

"Serena Williams was copying me a little bit" - Ons Jabeur jokes about her new Australian Open look

Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur at the Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022.

Ons Jabeur was also asked about the resemblance of her jacket to one that Serena Williams would wear while she was still an active player. The Tunisian, a close friend of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, joked that the American was copying her.

"Serena Williams was copying me a little bit," Ons Jabeur said.

Jabeur shared that she was very involved in the design process for her Australian Open look and was loving the new experience.

"Oh, very involved. I was loving it. I was loving it," Ons Jabeur said. "Yeah, but I'm not into fashion a lot. I found it very interesting to, like -- they were, like, asking me for every little detail, and do you like this, do you like that. I'm not used to this, you know (smiling).

Jabeur stated that she finally felt valued after years.

"So I felt like, you know, valued and appreciated. It's a feeling, like, honestly I cannot even describe, you know, given what happened in the last years," she added.

Jabeur will next take on teenager Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the Australian Open.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas