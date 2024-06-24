"I didn't talk to Novak Djokovic after that" - Nina Stojanovic opens up about Serb pulling out of Tokyo 2021 Olympics

Novak Djokovic and Nina Stojanovic’s partnership for the Tokyo Olympics had come to an unceremonious end after the Serb pulled out of the event minutes before the mixed doubles bronze medal match. The duo was to take on Ashleigh Barty and John Peers for a podium finish.

The decision, which came after Djokovic lost his men’s singles bronze medal match to Pablo Carreno Busta, was viewed in poor light by the tennis fraternity, with many questioning the Serb’s sportsmanship and commitment to his partner.

While Stojanovic had little to say about the fiasco in public at the time, she opened up about the incident in a recent appearance for the Reketiranje podcast.

The Serb said while she has met Djokovic on a few occasions since the Tokyo Olympics, they haven’t had the opportunity to talk about how things unfolded.

Stojanovic, who recently claimed a title in Prokuplje, noted that the 24-time Grand Slam champion keeps tabs on her career and congratulated her on the latest victory. She, however, was quick to add that the Tokyo Olympics experience is a difficult one to forget.

"I didn't talk to Novak Djokovic after that, I didn't have an opportunity, I saw him two or three times, I saw him on May 25... but I didn't have the opportunity or time, because of my obligation... I think that conversation will happen once and I hope it will happen," Nina Stojanovic said (via b92 sport). [Translated from Croatian]

"We have heard from each other after that, but we never talked about [the Olympics] specifically," she continued. "He almost congratulated me on the tournament, he continues to keep up with what's happening to me and that, it's very nice of him, but there are simply things that I don't forget."

The 27-year-old, who had battled injuries and rough patches since the Tokyo Olympics, added it was difficult to take face trolls who targeted her for Djokovic’s singles loss at the event by saying that playing doubles with her added extra pressure on the then gold medal favorite.

"I don't want to say anything ugly, but it's not a nice feeling when you read later the ugly statements saying it was because of me that [Novak Djokovic] was tired for the singles," Nina Stojanovic said. "Someone has to make the story interesting."

Notably, Djokovic has made multiple failed attempts to clinch a medal at the Olympics. He had earlier lost in the first round at the 2016 Rio Olympics and in the bronze medal match at the 2012 London Olympics — to Juan Martin Del Potro on both occasions.

"I don't want to give details" - Nina Stojanovic on Novak Djokovic Tokyo Olympics row

Elaborating on her experience from the Tokyo Olympics, Nina Stojanovic said while she does not want to share particular details, she had a great time on court with Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic and Nina Stonjanovic at the Tokyo Olympics - Getty Images

"I don't want to give details, but I don't think... how can I explain... I'm glad that Novak Djokovic was himself when he played with me... I don't think he played [mixed doubles] with anyone else," Nina Stojanovic said. [Translated from Croatian]

The 27-year-old said she got along well with Djokovic on court and was “proud” of how well she played, especially against the likes of Slam winners, considering it was her first time in a mixed doubles competition

"We really got along great on the court and I was proud of myself, how I played doubles because it's not easy, he also has his problems, I have my tension in the match, he has his... we played against Grand Slam champions Seigemund and Kravitz, people who are very good in doubles," the Serb said.

"It's hard when you play with someone for the first time, but I did great because it was my first mixed doubles. That was the most important thing for me, that I managed, I was satisfied with my game, I had problems with my shoulder, but I said... I will go out and play even with a broken leg, the Olympics are not played every day," she added.

Djokovic and Stojanovic had lost in the semifinals to Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev and did not play the bronze medal match.

