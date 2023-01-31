"I hope this gets resolves soon"- Chris Evert sends her best wishes to Simona Halep amid doping scandal

Tennis legend Chris Evert sent her best wishes to Simona Halep who is involved in a doping scandal.

Halep is currently suspended from tennis after returning a positive drugs test for a substance called Roxadustat. Roxadustat is a HIF (Hypoxia-inducible factor) prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor which is used to treat anaemia in dialysis-dependent patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

The Romanian's failed drugs test is the very first instance of blood doping in tennis and it prompted the International Tennis Integrity Association (ITIA) to issue her a provisional suspension under Article 7.121 of the 2022 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme. Halep faces a ban of upto four years.

Chris Evert took to Twitter to send her wishes to Simona Halep and expressed her desire to see the Romanian's case be resolved soon.

"Thinking about @Simona_Halep hope she’s doing well… I hope this gets resolved soon," Evert tweeted.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert Thinking about @Simona_Halep hope she’s doing well… I hope this gets resolved soon… Thinking about @Simona_Halep hope she’s doing well… I hope this gets resolved soon…🙏🙏🙏

Halep requested the ITIA for an emergency hearing in light of some new evidence. The Romanian commissioned an examination, which was conducted in specialized centers accredited by the Laboratoire Antidopage Français. The findings revealed that the nutritional supplements taken by Halep had "accidental sources of compounds that exceed the purity criteria of the substances listed" on their labels.

The Romanian produced some impressive performances during the 2022 season which saw her make a return to the Top 10 of the WTA rankings. Halep won the Canadian Open by beating Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final. She also reached the semifinals of Wimbledon and the Indian Wells Open.

Her final tournament of the season was the US Open where she lost 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to Daria Snigur in the opening round.

Chris Evert shared her cancer survival story

Chris Evert at the 2018 Laver Cup

Chris Evert recently shared a story about her recovery from ovarian cancer. The former World No. 1 wrote about the tough choices one must face, especially deciding between surveillance or surgery.

"When it comes to deciding between surveillance or surgery, everyone's choice is personal. The most important thing is not to leave things to chance. When I talk to people about genetic testing, so many people say, "It's too scary to know." I'm here to tell you, it's scarier not to," Evert wrote.

"Trust your gut, know your family history, learn about genetic testing and be your own advocate. Own your journey and spread the word. Trust your gut, know your family history, learn about genetic testing and be your own advocate. Own your journey and spread the word," she continued.

Poll : 0 votes