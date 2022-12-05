"I hope Novak Djokovic does everything, we'll rest" - Aryna Sabalenka shares hilarious chat with Paula Badosa ahead of World Tennis League

Earlier today, Novak Djokovic found mention of himself in the personal chat between Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa. After the 2022 season ended, both players seemed to be in a relaxed mood as they joked about the Serb ahead of the World Tennis League. The three players, along with Grigor Dimitrov, will form Team Falcons at the upcoming tournament.

The inaugural edition of the exhibition event will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from December 19-24, with four teams and top players competing against each other.

Fifth-ranked Sabalenka and 13th-ranked Badosa expressed their excitement for the exhibition matches and hoped for Djokovic, who is one of the best players in the world, to take care of everything while they relaxed.

Sabalenka: Hey girl, how is your stay in Dubai? What's your plan for the next weeks?

Badosa: Hey girl. Very good, how about you? How's pre-season going? Congrats for the WTA finals, you deserve it. Pre-season and getting ready for the WTL here in Dubai. I heard it's going to be amazing.

Sabalenka: Thank you. Well, you know how the preseason usually goes. Yes, can't wait to play there, especially in one team with my soulmate on tour (meaning you)

Badosa: We have a great team, Grigor and Novak. And of course the best, you.

Sabalenka: The best is Novak. I hope he does everything and we'll rest.

25-year-old Badosa also congratulated her friend-cum-rival for reaching the finals of the recently-concluded WTA Finals, where France's Caroline Garcia beat Sabalenka 7-6(4), 6-4.

Other players to grace the Dubai event include Iga Swiatek, Nick Kyrgios, Holger Rune, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Anett Kontaveit, and Garcia.

"The team that has my eye is Novak Djokovic and the Falcons" - Nick Kyrgios ahead of WTL

Nick Kyrgios enjoyed one of his best seasons this year as he reached the finals of a Grand Slam event for the first time. The 22nd-ranked Australian lost to Novak Djokovic in the title clash at Wimbledon. The two players, who have turned friends, are all set to clash once again in Dubai's World Tennis League on December 21.

Part of Team Eagles, the 27-year-old recently posted a video saying that he was excited about the tournament and was particularly waiting to face Djokovic and his team.

"I cannot wait to be part of the WTL. I thrive and have so much fun in a team environment. Can't wait to meet my team and see if we can accomplish during the week. An event like this for the fans is so important. We have fan interactions, the ability to see female and male athletes come together and achieve something, is really really cool. The team that has my eye is definitely Novak and the Falcons. I can't wait to come against them and I can guarantee an Eagles win. But for now, all tie." Kyrgios said.

