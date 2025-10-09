"I hope Novak Djokovic is gonna confirm that" - Aryna Sabalenka reveals her role in Serb's Shanghai Masters success after their 'fun' double date

Novak Djokovic is currently enjoying a victorious run at the Shanghai Masters, and Aryna Sabalenka is claiming credit for the Serb's winning streak. In a recent interview, the WTA World No.1 revealed the details of her fun double date with Djokovic and his wife Jelena, while explaining that the duo had enjoyed some time on the tennis courts together.
In September, after wrapping up her US Open campaign, Sabalenka headed to Greece for a vacation with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. While there, the couple caught up with Djokovic and his wife for a double date and shared glimpses of their outing on Instagram.
Now, as Djokovic competes at the Shanghai Masters, Aryna Sabalenka revealed that the two of them had also practiced together prior to the tournament, telling WTA,
"He was really competitive, and he was screaming. But I won a lot of points against him, for the record. I hope he's gonna confirm that. But yeah, we went for dinner. We practiced a couple of times. I hope I was a great hitting partner. So far, he's winning in Shanghai. I guess it was a good one. I really hope he goes all the way. He's gonna win the tournament, and I'm gonna say it was all me.
Sabalenka went on to describe their double date, adding,
“We had a fun time in Greece. I love them, him and Jelena. He's always open to giving me advice. We had so much fun.”
Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic have long since shared a close bond on and off the tennis court and the duo often show their support for each other during matches.
Novak Djokovic enters Shanghai Masters quarterfinals, Aryna Sabalenka claims opening round victory in Wuhan
Novak Djokovic kicked off his Shanghai Masters campaign on a dominant note, downing Marin Cilic in straight sets in his opening round match. The Serb then faced off against Yannick Hanfman, outdoing the German after a grueling three-set battle that saw him throw up. The 38-year-old followed this up with a win over Jaume Munar, and he will now take on Belgium’s Zizou Bergs for his quarterfinals encounter in China.
On the other end, after her victorious campaign at the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka recently returned to action at the Wuhan Open. The Belarusian was pushed to three sets in her first round match against Rebecca Sramkova but managed to pull through 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Up next, she will be taking on Liudmila Samsonova for her round of 16 encounter.
