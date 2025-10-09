"I hope Novak Djokovic is gonna confirm that" - Aryna Sabalenka reveals her role in Serb's Shanghai Masters success after their 'fun' double date

Novak Djokovic is currently enjoying a victorious run at the Shanghai Masters, and Aryna Sabalenka is claiming credit for the Serb's winning streak. In a recent interview, the WTA World No.1 revealed the details of her fun double date with Djokovic and his wife Jelena, while explaining that the duo had enjoyed some time on the tennis courts together.

Ad

In September, after wrapping up her US Open campaign, Sabalenka headed to Greece for a vacation with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. While there, the couple caught up with Djokovic and his wife for a double date and shared glimpses of their outing on Instagram.

Now, as Djokovic competes at the Shanghai Masters, Aryna Sabalenka revealed that the two of them had also practiced together prior to the tournament, telling WTA,

"He was really competitive, and he was screaming. But I won a lot of points against him, for the record. I hope he's gonna confirm that. But yeah, we went for dinner. We practiced a couple of times. I hope I was a great hitting partner. So far, he's winning in Shanghai. I guess it was a good one. I really hope he goes all the way. He's gonna win the tournament, and I'm gonna say it was all me.

Ad

Trending

Sabalenka went on to describe their double date, adding,

“We had a fun time in Greece. I love them, him and Jelena. He's always open to giving me advice. We had so much fun.”

Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic have long since shared a close bond on and off the tennis court and the duo often show their support for each other during matches.

Ad

Novak Djokovic enters Shanghai Masters quarterfinals, Aryna Sabalenka claims opening round victory in Wuhan

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic kicked off his Shanghai Masters campaign on a dominant note, downing Marin Cilic in straight sets in his opening round match. The Serb then faced off against Yannick Hanfman, outdoing the German after a grueling three-set battle that saw him throw up. The 38-year-old followed this up with a win over Jaume Munar, and he will now take on Belgium’s Zizou Bergs for his quarterfinals encounter in China.

On the other end, after her victorious campaign at the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka recently returned to action at the Wuhan Open. The Belarusian was pushed to three sets in her first round match against Rebecca Sramkova but managed to pull through 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Up next, she will be taking on Liudmila Samsonova for her round of 16 encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis