"I hope that Novak Djokovic is okay" - Andy Murray expresses sympathy for the Serb after his visa fiasco

Three-time Major winner Andy Murray recently claimed the entire tennis world was left shocked by the bizarre circumstances that led to Novak Djokovic's visa fiasco earlier this week.

Djokovic's visa was revoked by the federal government on Wednesday, as Australian Border Forces were unable to substantiate the World No. 1's medical exemption. His legal team has since filed an injunction against the decision, allowing him to stay in Melbourne until his court hearing is completed.

Tennis Australia, the Victorian government and the federal government have been met with scrutiny from fans and pundits since Djokovic was first detained in Melbourne. Against that background, Andy Murray opined on Sunday that the current events did not bode well for tennis, but not before extending support to Novak Djokovic.

"I'm going to say two things on it just now. The first thing is that I hope that Novak is okay. I know him well, and I've always had a good relationship with him, and I hope that he's okay," Andy Murray said. "The second thing I'll say on it ... it's really not good for tennis at all, and I don't think it's good for anyone involved. I think it's really bad."

"I think everyone is shocked by it [the circumstances], to be honest," Murray added.

During the interaction, Murray also disclosed that the ATP had tried to make contact with Djokovic in case he needed their professional support. The Brit, however, admitted that he was yet to personally speak with the Serb.

"I haven't spoken to him, but I know the ATP has tried to be in communication and contact with him. I, personally, haven't spoken to him," Murray said.

Novak Djokovic fiasco caused by lack of communication between Tennis Australia and the Victorian government

It should be noted that Novak Djokovic and other unvaccinated players were incorrectly informed by Tennis Australia that a prior COVID-19 infection was sufficient to gain a medical exemption.

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan later accused the organization of not informing the Victorian government of a federal letter they received months ago, which stated that a prior infection would not be accepted as a reason for an exemption.

However, during an interview with 9News Melbourne, CEO of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, said the organization had done the best they could under the circumstances.

"I am not gonna blame anyone, all I'm gonna say is we know what we know. We know what we have in front of us, we know we did the best job we could to bring the players in," Tiley said.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala