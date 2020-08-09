For a tennis player, match practice is absolutely crucial to finding your rhythm and form. And Rafael Nadal is no exception to that; he often endures rough starts in tournaments before getting into the groove as he progresses to the business end.

But match practice has become an absolute luxury at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has induced a standstill in tennis. Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni, wriring a column for El Pais, expressed concern for his nephew’s lack of activity heading into Roland Garros.

The 59-year-old also gave his opinion regarding the Madrid Masters and the thought-process behind the decisions of the players taking part in the US Open.

Toni Nadal understands the decisions of both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Despite the recent resumption of WTA tennis in the form of the Palermo Open, the ATP tournaments are still in doubt or are even getting cancelled - like the much-talked-about Madrid Masters. The high-profile tournament was expected to provide Rafael Nadal with much needed match-practice before he began his defence of the French Open, but now he'll have to depend solely on the Rome Masters.

Despite the Madrid cancellation affecting his nephew so greatly, Toni Nadal expressed sympathy with tournament director Feliciano Lopez and his helplessness.

“As its director, Feliciano López, explained, 'The instability is still too high.' And carrying it out would have been, with all certainty, unwise,” Toni Nadal said.

Toni would be hoping that Rafael Nadal doesn’t take the cancellation too negatively as he prepares for French Open - where he will be looking to win a record 13th title. The lack of practice against top players could prove to be detrimental for the World No. 2, who has also pulled out of the US Open citing health concerns.

But Toni reiterated in his column that he stands firmly with his nephew's decision regarding the New York Slam. For the 59-year-old the decision to travel to tournaments is a personal one and ought not to be questioned.

"The decision of the tennis players to attend, or not, should be taken, I believe, from the indisputable personal opinion. The participation of Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev seems to me as understandable as the resignation of Rafael, Roger Federer or Stan Wawrinka.”

Rafael Nadal - if he does take part - will go into the French Open without much match practice. Despite his immense claycourt abilities, that could be a factor as he wades into the main draw of Roland Garros.

The last time Nadal played a competitive match was at this year's Mexican Open, which he won. Interestingly, the last time he played on clay was during the French Open last year - more than 12 months ago.

Toni Nadal also highlighted the risks of air travel while travelling to tennis tournaments. The 59-year-old is concerned that the health risks, combined with the lack of match practice, could have an impact on Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros bid.

“The apprehension of having to take several planes and get away from home when things are still so uncertain must be understood," Toni Nadal said. "I just hope that, in the case of my nephew, the inactivity of so many months does not affect his results at Roland Garros.”