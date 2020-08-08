Toni Nadal says the big difference between new generation and Rafael Nadal, Federer and Djokovic is the level of commitment

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have now dominated tennis for nearly two decades. Though success is indeed a great measure of their dominance, what really sets them apart is the length of time that they have been able to stay at the top of the sport.

Out of the 69 Grand Slam titles on offer since 2003, the trio has won a mind-boggling 56 of them. Rafael Nadal has played a huge part in this continued domination, winning 19 of those Grand Slams.

In a recent chat with the Colombian Tennis Federation on Instagram Live, his uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal, explains why his nephew, along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, have been able to dominate the game for so long.

"Rafael, Novak y Roger se han mantenido porque no se han encontrado con gente que tenga el mismo compromiso que ellos" 🔥https://t.co/xLaDBvuKpJ — Match Tenis (@MatchTenis) August 7, 2020

Toni Nadal praises the commitment levels of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

The trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic started winning majors at a very early phase of their careers and lives. Rafael Nadal himself won his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros just days after his 20th birthday.

Now they are all in their 30s and one nearly his 40s (like Federer) and yet they continue to dominate the sport in a rather emphatic fashion. A few challengers like Andy Murray, David Ferrer, Stanislas Wawrinka, Juan Martin del Potro, and recently Dominic Thiem, have emerged but none have been able to mount a sustained pressure on the supremacy of the Big 3.

According to Toni Nadal, the likes of Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic have time and again pulled off impossible victories mostly due to their sheer will-power and belief. Quality is not an aspect Toni touched upon as he mentioned the importance and role of ‘commitment’ in the dominance displayed by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"Rafael, Novak and Roger have stayed because they have not met people who have the same commitment as them. When they play well, they win; when they don't play well, they fight and usually win.”

The new generation - Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev - have managed to beat the legendary trio on a few occasions but tend to slip up in important matches, highlighting their inconsistency. Toni Nadal believes that this inconsistency is the reason as to why they can’t take down the Big 3 from their throne.

"And there is the difference, because those of this new generation can have a good day and be very good, but the day things don't work out they lose their way, they get out of focus."

Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, is widely lauded for his exceptional mental qualities. The Spaniard is one to never give up till the very last point has been played.

On a number of occasions Rafael Nadal has even braved through injury and pain to win crucial Grand Slam matches; most notably against Federer at the 2008 Wimbledon where he had to play with anesthesia. The resilience and fighting spirit that Rafael Nadal displays is exemplary; they also help him to win matches where his quality dips or falls short. As such, Toni Nadal is more than proud of his protege who he believes is a once in a lifetime student.

“I am almost sure that I will never train a boy like Rafael again, but it still motivates me to keep setting goals and fight for new challenges, even if they are smaller.”